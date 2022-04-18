SOCCER: Galway WFC 0-2 Shelbourne (Women’s National League)

Galway WFC remain sixth in the Women’s National League following this defeat in Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday (16th April).

The hosts started the game poorly, with Therese Kinneavy giving a penalty away on 11 minutes. Noelle Murray converted the spot kick to put the champions ahead.



Galway’s defence stayed compact, and they restricted Shelbourne to very little throughout the game. Abbie Larkin put in a stand-out performance for the visitors and was unlucky not to score herself.



Shauna Fox put Shelbourne two in front on the hour mark with an incredible back-heel.