SOCCER: Galway WFC 0-1 Wexford Youths (Women’s National League)

What was bound to be an extremely competitive match live on TG4 on Saturday (13th August) certainly did not disappoint as chances didn’t come easily.

The game started with both sides trying to get a feel for the other, with the importance of this game clearly making an impact on the play.

A great chance came in the 8th minute when Kylie Murphy got the ball under control in the box and tries to place her shot in the bottom left corner, but her strike just going wide.

Opportunities continued to rise for both sides, Galway coming close in the 31st minute with a shot from Julie-Ann Russell, but her shot was saved by Maeve Williams in the Wexford Youths goal.

The second half commenced and started much the same as the first 45 minutes. Galway’s Lynsey McKey had a great chance to put her side ahead in the 49th minute when she got behind Wexford’s defence, but she blasted her shot narrowly side.

In the 76th minute, Galway substitute Rola Olusola almost got the goal but her header just stayed on the line only to be cleared away by Wexford.

2 minutes into added time, Wexford’s Ellen Molloy won a penalty after she was fouled in the box. Aoibheann Clancy stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the net. A dramatic ending to the much anticipated game.

Afterwards, Galway WFC’s Julie-Ann Russell chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway WFC’s next game is away to Treaty United this Saturday (20th August). Kick-off in Market’s Field is 5pm.