SOCCER: Galway WFC 0-0 Athlone Town (Womens National League)

Galway WFC and Athlone Town played out a scoreless draw at a blustery Fahy’s Field on Saturday afternoon in a game that will have disappointed those who turned up to watch.



Both sides have been enjoying a series of positive results of late but this game offered little in the way of genuine excitement.



Galway had the strong wind behind them in the opening half and it was no surprise that they dominated the play.



With 11 minutes played striker Lynsey McKey forced a smart save from Athlone keeper, Niamh Coombes. And ten minutes later Chloe Singleton fired narrowly wide of the visitors’ goal.



The best chance of the game came just after the half hour when Singleton and Julie-Ann Russell combined on the right before Jenna Slattery pounded Singleton’s cross off the crossbar and over.



Having had the advantage of the wind in the first half, it was Galway’s turn to defend when the same second half began. But Athlone failed to truly trouble Abbie Ronayne in the home goal.



Indeed, as the second period wore on Galway began to assert themselves. Driven on by the creative axis of Russell and Singleton, and supported by the tireless efforts of Therese Kinnevey, they started to carve out openings in spite of the elements.



On 64 minutes McKey shot just over having been sent through by Russell, and two minutes later Singleton was wide of the target having likewise been set up by Russell.



Athlone had another hairy moment on 72 minutes when Coombes misjudged a high dropping free kick but was rescued by her defenders.



At the final whistle Galway were the more disappointed of the teams while Athlone will have been pleased to battle their way to a point.