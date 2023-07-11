SOCCER: Galway United’s Womens All-Island Cup Final with Cliftonville Unlikely to Happen This Weekend

Galway Bay FM sport understands that the Galway United’s All-Island Cup Final against Cliftonville will not go ahead this weekend as originally scheduled.

Sunday (16th July) had been touted for the fixture at a neutral ground, to conclude the tournament before the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup campaign commences.

But the Belfast side have seven players involved with Northern Ireland’s international double header with Scotland and Czechia.

Cliftonville are also due to play their Women’s Premiership League Cup Final, and the County Antrim’s Women’s Cup Final before the end of July.

A final date will be released by the FAI tomorrow (Wednesday, 12th July).