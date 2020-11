Galway United’s Wilson Waweru has been nominated for October’s SSE Airtricity League Player of the Month Award.

The 19-year-old striker is up against Bohemians’ Danny Grant, Mark McGinley from Finn Harps, Drogheda United’s James Brown and Dundalk duo Sean Murray and Daniel Cleary.

He scored three times in October, away to Longford, at home to Drogheda and then the winner in the 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers setting up this Friday night’s First Division play-off decider with Longford Town.

FULL-TIME: Bray Wanderers 0-1 Galway United



United go marching on in the play-offs!!! Wilson Waweru got the decisive goal after some great opportunism to pounce on a Brian Maher error and he duly poked the ball home to send United into raptures. #GUFC pic.twitter.com/RiiOyZEPjx — Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) October 31, 2020