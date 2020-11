Galway United striker Vinny Faherty has announced his retirement following a 14-year career.

Faherty scored over 45 goals during four spells with the club after signing from Salthill Devon in 2007.

He is the third highest scorer in the club’s history and also had spells in Australia, Cyprus, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

All good things come to an end 👋⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dMhhZWdpW2 — Vinny Faherty (@vinnyfaherty) November 9, 2020