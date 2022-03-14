SOCCER: Galway United’s Thomas Lillis earns first call-up for Ireland under 15s

Galway United’s Thomas Lillis has earned a first time call up to the Republic of Ireland under 15s for this week’s friendly double header against Wales in Newport.

He joins club mates Eoin Hannon and Kyle Fitzgerald in Jason Donohue’s squad. They face Wales tomorrow at 2pm; before another game on St. Patrick’s Day at 12pm.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15s Head Coach Jason Donohue has named an 18-player squad for a friendly double-header against Wales in Newport this week.



The young Boys in Green take on Wales in their first international of 2022 tomorrow (Tuesday, March 15) at the Football Association of Wales’ National Development Centre, Dragon Park, Newport.



They then face their Welsh counterparts again on Thursday at the same venue.



There are first-time call-ups for four players, Afi Adebaypo (Ipswich Town), Fiachra Coffey (Bohemians), Eoin Hannon (Galway United) and Thomas Lillis (Galway United). Shamrock Rovers’ Christian Donlan-Goncalves also returns to the squad.



Speaking about his selection, Donohue said: “It’s another opportunity for us to look at as many players as possible and to expand our pool of players who are ready for international football.



“It will be a tough couple of games against Wales. We had a training camp a few weeks ago with 28 players in preparation for the Wales games and identified their strengths and weakness and how we can problem solve those. Myself, the players and staff are looking forward to the matches.”



Republic of Ireland MU15s Squad



Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Jack Ellis (Shamrock Rovers)



Defenders: Fiachra Coffey (Bohemians), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford), Thomas Lillis (Galway United), James Roche (Shamrock Rovers), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk)



Midfielders: Marven Chan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Eoin Hannon (Galway United), Matthew Moore (Cork City), Sean Moore (Bohemians), Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City)



Forwards: Afi Adebaypo (Ipswich Town), Christian Donlan-Goncalves (Shamrock Rovers), Kyle Fitzgerald (Galway United), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers)



International Friendly Fixtures



Tuesday, March 15 | Wales MU15s v Republic of Ireland MU15s, Dragon Park, Newport, Wales, KO 2pm



Thursday, March 17 | Wales MU15s v Republic of Ireland MU15s, Dragon Park, Newport Wales, KO 12pm