SOCCER: Galway United’s Jonathan Corbett Discusses Womens Game on Galway Talks

Galway United director Jonathan Corbett says they want to progress with the application for a new women’s senior club, to replace Galway WFC.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks (Wednesday, 14th September), Corbett stressed that in order to succeed, help with development is needed.

Galway WFC travel to Cork City this Saturday (17th September). Kick-off at Turners Cross is 5pm.

Cork City have reported that all away tickets for their Airtricity League First Division clash with Galway United have sold out.

The Leesiders will be crowned champions with a victory. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (16th September) is 7.45pm.