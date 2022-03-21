SOCCER: Galway United’s Alex Murphy selected in Republic of Ireland under 19 squad for Euro Qualifiers

Galway United’s Alex Murphy has been selected on the Republic of Ireland under 19 squad for this week’s UEFA European Championship elite phase qualifiers.

Tom Mohan’s team face hosts England on Wednesday (23rd March), before further ties against Portugal and Armenia.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan has named a 20-man squad for his side’s UEFA U19 European Championship Elite Phase qualifiers in England this week.



Ireland take on hosts England on Wednesday at Walsall FC, followed by Portugal on Saturday at St. George’s Park and Armenia on Tuesday (March 29) at the same venue.



Mohan is aiming to qualify for a first European Championships since 2019 when the young Boys in Green reached the Semi Finals in Armenia.



Speaking ahead of the qualifiers Tom Mohan, said: “I’m really looking forward to the games and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I keep saying to the players it’s not every day-of-the week you get an opportunity to play for your country and especially the quality of teams we’re going up against.



“They’ll be three different teams with three different systems but this is where players get their confidence from, by putting in big performances against big nations.”



Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19 Squad



Goalkeepers: Josh Keeley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)



Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic, on loan from Udinese), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Sean Roughan (Drogheda United, on loan from Lincoln City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Sean Grehan (Unattached)



Midfielders: Baba Adeeko (Wigan Athletic), Evan Caffrey (UCD), Kian Corbally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town), Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Ed McJannet (Luton Town), Glory Nzingo (Stade Reims)



Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Johnny Kenny (Celtic), Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham)*



*Ollie O’Neill will join-up with the Ireland Under-21s Squad ahead of their UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifiers against Sweden.



UEFA Under-19 European Championship Elite Phase Qualifiers



Wednesday, March 23 | England MU19 vs Republic of Ireland MU19, Banks’s Stadium, Walsall FC, Walsall, England, KO 7.30pm



Saturday, March 26 | Republic of Ireland MU19 vs Portugal MU19, St George’s Park, Staffordshire, England, KO 7.30pm



Tuesday, March 29 | Republic of Ireland MU19 vs Armenia MU19, St Georgie’s Park, Staffordshire, England, KO 7.30pm