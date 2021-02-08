SOCCER: Galway United’s 2021 Airtricity League First Division Fixtures Released

print

Galway United will begin their 2021 Airtricity League First Division campaign at home against Shelbourne next month.

The fixture schedule sees John Caulfield’s side commencing at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday, 26th March.

They’ll follow that up with away games in April against Athlone Town and Cabinteely.

Also on the opening day, Cork City and local rivals Cobh Ramblers clash at Turners Cross, Wexford welcome Cabinteely and Athlone Town head to UCD.

A trip to Turners Cross to face Caulfield’s old side Cork City on October 29th concludes Galway United’s programme with the play offs scheduled for November.

As with previous seasons, these fixtures are being released before a final decision on licensing and feature a 10-team format with nine named teams listed.