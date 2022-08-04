SOCCER: Galway United vs Wexford (First Division Match Preview)

‘We know we have to be at our best to win the game’ – John Caulfield, Manager.

Galway United host Wexford FC at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday – Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

The Tribesmen return to league action this week after they overcame Bluebell United 7-0 at Tolka Park in the FAI Cup first round last Sunday to set up a second-round home tie against UCD at the end of August.

United remain in second place going into Friday’s fixture, one point behind current leaders Cork City who have a game in hand.

Wexford go into the game in sixth position and three points off a playoff place. Ian Ryan’s side, who pulled off an impressive FAI Cup victory over Sligo Rovers last weekend, have won four of their last six First Division fixtures.

United manager John Caulfield is looking forward to returning to league action at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday.

“Wexford had a fantastic win in Sligo last weekend,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“Ian (Ryan) has built a very strong squad; they are in and around the playoff positions, so we know how difficult it will be.

“We are on a good run of form ourselves, but we know we have to be at our best to win the game.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Galway United V Wexford FC (First Division)

05/08/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Mark Moynihan

Assistants: Alan Dunne & Richard Storey

Fourth Official: Paul Norton

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 14

David Hurley – 7

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 3

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

13 May 2022 | Wexford FC 0-4 Galway United