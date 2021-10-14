SOCCER: Galway United vs Wexford FC (Preview with John Caulfield)

The SSE Airtricity League First Division semi-finals have been brought forward a week due to the Republic of Ireland’s under 21 game against Italy on November 12th.

That means Galway United will play their first leg away on Wednesday, 3rd November, before the second leg in Eamonn Deacy Park four days later.

Manager John Caulfield caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to discuss that news and Friday’s (15th October) league meeting with Wexford FC.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

Preview with Tom Byrne

Three First Division games remain for United before playoffs begin – Wexford, Bray Wanderers and Cork City. The Tribesmen go into this week’s fixture after a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park two weeks ago.

Top goalscorer Ruairi Keating scored the all-important goal in a victory that put United six points clear of UCD in second position on the table.

This week’s opposition, Wexford, have been much improved under manager Ian Ryan. The club remain bottom on the First Division table but have won three out of their last four league encounters, including an impressive win over play-off bound UCD.

Wexford were defeated 4-0 by Cork City in their most recent game having gone down to ten men in the first half.

==

Team News

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain out of action due to injuries.

Mikie Rowe will miss this week’s game due to suspension.

==

Galway United V Wexford FC

Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistant 1: Alan Dunne

Assistant 2: Ciaran O’Reilly

Fourth Official: Michael Connolly

==

Last Meeting (First Division)

30 Jul 2021 | Wexford FC 1-3 Galway United

Galway United Goalscorers: Padraic Cunningham, Killian Brouder, Shane Doherty

Wexford Goalscorer: Jack Moylan

==

Matchday Sponsor: Abbey Tavern, New York City

Matchball Sponsor: The Ol’ 55 Bar, Prospect Hill