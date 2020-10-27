SOCCER: Galway United vs UCD Preview

Galway United host UCD at Eamonn Deacy Park on Tuesday evening in the final league game of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

The Tribesmen come into the fixture with the play-offs firmly in their sights, having won seven of their last nine league games.

United’s last outing was a league fixture with huge consequences for both sides, John Caulfield’s side triumphed against league leaders Bray Wanderers on Saturday afternoon to secure their fifth straight away win.

Carlton Ubaezuonu struck with the decisive strike in the 93rd minute to set up a grandstand finish on the final day of the First Division season that sees several sides in contention for the play-off positions.

The match will be streamed live from Eamonn Deacy Park on galwaybayfm.ie Tuesday evening from 7.30pm.

==

CAULFIELD HAS EYES ON A STRONG FINISH TO THE SEASON

“Andy Myler has done a great job with UCD; they’ve secured their play-off spot.

“We know it will be difficult, it will be our third match in just a week, but we have to win it.

“Two months ago, we had nothing to play for. Now we’re coming into the final game of the season knowing that if we win, we could possibly make the play-offs.

“Against Bray, it was key that we kept a clean sheet, we hadn’t kept a clean sheet in the three previous games.

“If we can keep things tight, I always feel that we will create opportunities to score goals in games.”

==

TEAM NEWS

John Caulfield will be without the services of Josh Smith, Enda Curran and Donal Higgins.

The trio are ruled out through injury.

==

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Mark Moynihan

Assistant: Conor Fitzgibbon

Assistant: Ciaran O’Reilly

Fourth Official: Oliver Moran

==

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Mikey Place – 4

Enda Curran – 4

Carlton Ubaezuonu – 4

Marc Ludden – 2

Francely Lomboto – 2

Vinny Faherty – 2

Stephen Christopher – 2

Wilson Waweru – 2

Shane Duggan – 1

Kevin Farragher – 1

Conor Barry – 1

==

LAST MEETING

7 September 2020 | UCD 0-3 Galway United

Galway United goal scorers: Enda Curran, Josh Collins (OG), Stephen Christopher