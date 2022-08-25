SOCCER: Galway United vs UCD (FAI Cup Round 2 Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United host UCD at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (26th August). Kick-off is 7:45 pm.

A place in the FAI Cup Quarter Finals is the prize on offer as United look to overcome UCD and book their place in the last 8.

Tickets are available to purchase HERE (Note: Season Tickets are not valid for FAI Cup games)

The Tribesmen comprehensively defeated Bluebell United in the First Round, dispatching the Leinster Senior League side 7-0.

Meanwhile, Friday’s opposition, UCD, overcame Cockhill Celtic on a scoreline of 3-0 to secure their place in the Second Round.

The two sides will be familiar with each other, having clashed three times in last year’s First Division, United emerging with two wins and a draw, including a resounding 4-1 victory the last time the sides met at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been talking to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Galway United V UCD (Extra.ie FAI Cup)

26/08/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Assistants: David Berry & Conor Fitzgibbon

Fourth Official: Michael Connolly

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 16

David Hurley – 7

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Max Hemmings – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Alex Murphy – 2

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

24 September 2021 | Galway United 4-1 UCD