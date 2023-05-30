SOCCER: Galway United vs Shelbourne (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Galway United play their final SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game before the summer break this Saturday (3rd June) against Shelbourne.

The Tribeswomen were 2-1 victors over the double champions in Tolka Park back in March thanks to goals from Aoife Thompson and Jenna Slattery.

Galway have suffered two recent defeats to pace-setters Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers and will look to turn around their fortunes.

Galway United captain Lynsey McKey has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 2pm.

