SOCCER: Galway United vs Shamrock Rovers (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Galway United will hope to maintain their recent good form on Saturday (15th April) when they take on Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division.

The Tribeswomen secured wins over champions Shelbourne and last year’s runners-up in March before a two-week break.

They currently sit in 5th place, just three points behind leaders Peamount. But their next opponents are one point ahead of them with a game in hand.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill had a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have regular updates here on Galway Bay FM.