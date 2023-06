Galway United manager doesn’t think they’ll interfere much with their playing personnel when the League of Ireland transfer window opens in July.

The Tribesmen are currently 10 points clear at the top of the First Division after a mid-season week off and John Caulfield says any signings will be minimal.

Galway United host Longford Town this Friday night (23rd June). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.