SOCCER: Galway United vs Longford Town (Airtricity League Preview)

‘Opportunity to give game time to players on Friday night’ – John Caulfield, Manager.

Galway United host Longford Town in their last league outing of the season on Friday – Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Tribesmen conclude their First Division campaign at Eamonn Deacy Park this week before the playoffs begin next Wednesday. Tickets for Friday’s home fixture can be purchased HERE

United will take on either Longford or Treaty United in a two-legged tie to determine who goes to the First Division playoff final. Dates for the playoff fixtures are Wednesday, October 26th (Away leg) and Sunday, October 30th (Home leg).

First up is the league clash against Gary Cronin’s outfit, and manager John Caulfield says his side are “preparing for the playoffs, and it will be an opportunity to give game time to players on Friday night.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Galway United V Longford Town (First Division)

21/10/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Paul Norton

Assistants: Richard Storey & Fintan Butler

Fourth Official: Daniel Murphy

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 18

David Hurley – 7

Wilson Waweru – 4

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Mikie Rowe – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Charlie Lyons – 1

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

27 Jun 2022 | Longford Town 2-0 Galway United