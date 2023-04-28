SOCCER: Galway United vs Cobh Ramblers (Airtricity League First Division Preview)

Airtricity League First Division leaders Galway United look to extend their 100% record to 11 straight wins tonight (Friday, 28th April) when they play Shane Keegan’s Cobh Ramblers.

United were 2-0 winners back on St. Patrick’s Day.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

Galway United return to Eamonn Deacy Park to take on Cobh Ramblers this evening; kick-off is at 7:45 pm.

The Tribesmen come into this fixture after defeating Kerry FC 4-1 in Tralee last week to make it 10 wins out of their first 10 games and sit seven points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division table. Cobh Ramblers sit in 4th place on 15 points after drawing 1-1 with Treaty United last time out.

Manager John Caulfield spoke ahead of Friday’s game:“It will be our biggest crowd of the season.”



“We know Shane Keegan will have Cobh well drilled for the match and tactically prepared.”



“We are on a great run, and we’re looking to keep it going.”

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 7

David Hurley – 5

Stephen Walsh – 5

Ed McCarthy – 3

Ibrahim Kieta – 3

Rob Slevin – 2

Francely Lomboto – 2

Darren Clarke – 2 Ronan Manning – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Mikie Rowe – 1

Colm Horgan – 1

Last Meeting: Cobh Ramblers 0-2 Galway United

There will be a very limited number of tickets at the gate as online sales have been very strong; we urge supporters to purchase their match ticket prior to the match HERE.

This evening’s game is sponsored by Galway City Council. We would like to thank them for their support.