SOCCER: Galway United vs Bray Wanderers Match Preview

Galway United are back in action for the first of two games this bank holiday weekend, as they travel to the Carlisle Grounds to take on Bray Wanderers this Friday (2nd June); kick-off is at 7:45 pm, LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

The Tribesmen are on a four-game winning run following their 3-1 victory at home to Athlone Town last week and will look to make it five on the bounce when they face third-placed Bray Wanderers on Friday evening.

Bray are coming into this fixture on a four-game unbeaten run of their own, with wins over Kerry FC away and Finn Harps at home, before most recently drawing 2-2 at home against fourth-placed Cobh Ramblers.

Manager John Caulfield spoke to the club’s media team ahead of Friday’s fixture:

“Bray have invested well this year, and after a slow start, they have come right into form.” “They’re on a great run, but we’re on a good run ourselves, and we’re looking to keep it going.”

Last Meeting

Galway United 6-0 Bray Wanderers

Galway United won in style the last time the sides faced each other in mid-April.

Two goals from Vincent Borden kept his impressive goal-scoring form going, with the other four goals being shared between Killian Brouder, David Hurley, Mikie Rowe, and Ibrahim Keita. The win was United’s ninth in a row and saw the Tribesmen keep their 100% record intact.

How to Watch

The game will be streamed live on LOITV and LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 8

David Hurley – 8

Stephen Walsh – 7

Ed McCarthy – 4

Ibrahim Kieta – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Rob Slevin – 2

Darren Clarke – 2

Killian Brouder – 2

Ronan Manning – 1

Mikie Rowe – 1

Colm Horgan – 1