Galway United are expecting a backlash from Athlone Town, who’ve just parted ways with manager Tommy Hewitt, this Saturday (24th June) in the second round of the Avenir Women’s All-Island Cup.

The Tribeswomen were 1-0 victors in Linfield, thanks to Jenna Slattery’s goal; but the Midlanders crashed 4-1 to Shelbourne.

Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 5pm.