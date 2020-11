print

Galway United striker Enda Curran has ruled himself out of the 2021 season.

In a statement issued on his personal twitter account, he stated that due to work commitments, it would be impossible for him to be available full-time for John Caulfield’s charges next year.

The 28-year-old had three spells at the club scoring 20 goals in 82 appearances and was United’s top scorer in the Premier Division in 2015.