SOCCER: Galway United to Host UCD in FAI Cup

Galway United will host UCD in the second round of the FAI Cup following Tuesday’s (2nd August) draw. That tie takes place in Eamonn Deacy Park the weekend of August 28th.

In other noteworthy games, Malahide United, who knocked out Salthill Devon, host Waterford; Cork City travel to Derry; and Drogheda United entertain Shamrock Rovers.

Drogheda United will host Shamrock Rovers in the Second Round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup 2022 as the draw took place at FAI HQ this afternoon.

The draw was made by former Sligo Rovers player Alan Keane and former Drogheda United player Declan Fabio O’Brien.

Non-league sides Bonagee United and Lucan United both received home ties against SSE Airtricity League Premier Division teams Shelbourne FC and Bohemian FC respectively.

Ties will be played the weekend ending August 28, 2022 with full details to be confirmed.



Extra.ie FAI Cup – Second Round Draw

Bonagee United FC v Shelbourne FC

Lucan United FC v Bohemian FC

Drogheda United FC v Shamrock Rovers FC

Derry City FC v Cork City FC

Galway United FC v UCD AFC

Maynooth University Town FC v Treaty United FC

Wexford FC v Dundalk FC

Malahide United FC v Waterford FC