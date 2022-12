The opening day fixtures for the 2023 SSE Airtricity League and Women’s National League have been confirmed.

Galway United are away to Finn Harps in the First Division on Friday, 17th February. Kick-off at Ballybofey is 8pm.

And on Saturday, 4th March, Galway United make their debut in the Women’s National League. They host Wexford Youths from 2pm.

The full fixture programme will be released this Thursday (15th December).