SOCCER: Galway United Teams Learn Full 2023 Fixture Schedule

The full fixture lists for next year’s National Leagues have been released.

After their opening trip to Ballybofey, Galway United welcome Treaty United FC to Eamonn Deacy Park in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Saturday, 24th February, while Kerry and Longford Town will visit Galway in March.

Galway United are in Cork for Round 2 of the Women’s National League on 11th March and also travel to Shelbourne and Athlone Town that month.

The FAI Men’s Cup starts on July 21st, with the women’s FAI Cup on August 26th.

Galway United Men Fixtures

Galway United Women Fixtures