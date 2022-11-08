SOCCER: Galway United Officially Invited Into Women’s National League

Galway United have been officially invited to join the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League in 2023.

The Tribeswomen take over the slot vacated by Galway WFC, and along with Shamrock Rovers, will bring the number of senior teams next year to 11.

The SSE Airtricity Women’s National League will welcome in new teams for the 2023 season.

Galway United and Shamrock Rovers have been invited to join the top tier of the women’s game at senior level to bring the total to 11 teams.

Galway United will take over the slot vacated by Galway WFC to ensure the continued development of Women’s football in the region, while Shamrock Rovers will re-enter a team having previously been involved for three seasons when the League first began in 2011.

In the EA SPORTS Women’s Under-19 National League, Cobh Ramblers, Finn Harps, Galway United and Treaty United will enter teams for the new season.

Finn Harps have struck up a partnership with the Donegal Women’s League and the Inishowen Women’s League to provide an improved pathway for young female players in Donegal, while Cobh Ramblers have made great strides in developing their women’s football structure having played in the U17 League this season.

The addition of the new teams will bring the total number in the WU19 tier up to 14.

It is a similar situation in the EA SPORTS Women’s Under-17 National League where Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Galway United, Longford Town and St Patrick’s Athletic will make it 19 teams overall.

The connection with League of Ireland clubs continues to grow with these additions as the Women’s National League comes off the back of increased attendances, more games broadcast on national television, growing social media engagement and a record crowd for the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup Final.

The fixture list for the 2023 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season will be released in December.