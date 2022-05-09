SOCCER: Galway United Duo In Ireland Under 15 Squad For Croatia Tournament

Galway United duo Thomas Lillis and Kyle Fitzgerald are in the Republic of Ireland under 15 squad for a tournament in Croatia this week.

Jason Donohue’s side play Montenegro on Wednesday, Uzbekistan on Thursday and the hosts on Friday. A final or play-off takes place on Saturday.

The squads for the Republic of Ireland Men’s Under 16s and Under-15s teams have been released with both sides in action this week.



Paul Osam’s MU16s head to Sweden where they will take on Switzerland (Wednesday), hosts Sweden (Friday) and Iceland (Monday).



Osam has named a 20-man squad with first international call-ups for Caighlum Barry Mulvey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), John O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers) and Shane Tracey (Shelbourne). Luke Mulligan (Dundalk) and Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic) are called into the MU16s for the first time having appeared for the MU15s earlier this season.



Jason Donohue’s MU15s travel to Croatia for the Vlatko Markovic Tournament. They’ll play Montenegro (Wednesday), Uzbekistan (Thursday), and Croatia (Friday) before competing in a play-off/final on Sunday.



Donohue has named a 24-man squad with first international call-ups for seven players: Charlie Hamilton (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Alain Kinzenga (Bray Wanderers), Niall McAndrew (Derby County), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Oisin Rabette (Leicester City), Eric Schutte (Bray Wanderers) and Sean Tully (UCD).





Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-16s Squad

Goalkeepers: Jamie Gamble (Shelbourne), Jason Healy (Waterford)

Defenders: Stan Ashbee (Hull City), Sean Hayden (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Mackey (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Caighlum Barry Mulvey (St. Patrick’s Athletic),

Midfielders: Anthony Dodd (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Daniel Negry-McGrath (Bohemians), Gabriel Kelly (Manchester City), John O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Luke Nolan (Bray Wanderers), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Shane Tracey (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Taylor Mooney (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nickson Okosun (Bohemians)

International MU16 friendly fixtures (all times are Irish time)

Wednesday, May 11 | Republic of Ireland MU16 v Switzerland MU16, Ronneby, Sweden, 5pm

Friday, May 13 | Sweden MU16 v Republic of Ireland MU16, Ronneby, Sweden, 5pm

Monday, May 16 | Republic of Ireland MU16 v Iceland MU16, Karlskrona, Sweden, 11am

Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-15s Squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Jack Ellis (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Fiachra Coffey (Bohemians), Ivan Graminschii (Shelbourne), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford), Alain Kinzenga (Bray Wanderers), Thomas Lillis (Galway United), James Roche (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin Rabette (Leicester City), Sean Tully (UCD)

Midfielders: Marven Chan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Niall McAndrew (Derby County), Sean Moore (Bohemians), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City), Eric Schutte (Bray Wanderers)

Forwards: Afi Adebayo (Ipswich Town), Bez Agbontaen (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Christian Donlon-Goncalves (Shamrock Rovers), Kyle Fitzgerald (Galway United), Charlie Hamilton (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers)

International MU15 friendly fixtures (all times are Irish time)

Wednesday May 11 | Republic of Ireland MU15 v Montenegro MU15, Ludbreg, Croatia, 11am

Thursday, May 12 | Uzebekistan MU15 v Republic of Ireland MU15, Ludbreg, Croatia, 4.15pm

Friday, May 13 | Croatia MU15 v Republic of Ireland MU15, Varazdin Stadium, Croatia, 11am

Sunday, May 15 | Republic of Ireland MU15 v TBC, Play-Offs/Final, TBC