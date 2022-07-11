SOCCER: Galway United 3-0 Cobh Ramblers (Airtricity League Report & Reaction)

Galway United moved to within one point of leaders Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League First Division last Friday (8th July).

Goals from Stephen Walsh (2) and Rob Manley gave them a 3-0 win over former manager Shane Keegan’s visitors.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports

It was full back Alex Murphy’s final appearance for the Tribesmen before his move to Newcastle United. He had a final few words with Mike.

And then Mike got the thoughts of Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Finnerty, Lyons; McCarthy, McCormack (Boylan, 85), Hurley (Rowe, 85), Murphy (Russell, 85); Dimas (Hemmings, HT); Lomboto (Manley, 57), Walsh.

Cobh Ramblers: Burke; Fleming, Mbayo, Frahill, O’Sullivan-Connell; O’Connell (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 68), Abbott (Holland, 85), O’Leary (Kavanagh, 80), McGrath (O’Brien-McAllister, 85), Drinan (Desmond, 68); Hegarty.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.