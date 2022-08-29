SOCCER: Galway United 2-3 UCD (FAI Cup Report & Reaction)

Galway United conceded a late goal on Friday evening (26th August) to allow UCD advance to the FAI Cup quarter-finals in Eamonn Deacy Park at their expense.

Goals from Mikey Rowe and Max Hemmings twice levelled for the hosts but they didn’t have time to find a third equaliser.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway United: Connor; O’Keeffe (O’Keeffe 90), Portilla (Lomboto 90), Finnerty; Hemmings, McCormack, Hurley (Hery 90), Rowe (Manning 70), McCarthy; Waweru (Manley 77).