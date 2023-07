Galway United qualified for the semi-finals of the Avenir All-Island Cup last Saturday (8th July) after this 2-0 win over Shelbourne in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Goals from Abbie Callanan and Gemma McGuinness booked a semi-final meeting against Wexford Youths.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Mike chatted to Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Kick-off against Wexford Youths on Saturday (8th July) in Ferrycarrig Park is 4pm.