SOCCER: Galway United 2-0 Cobh Ramblers – Report & Reaction

print

Galway United brought their winning streak to five last Friday night as goals from Ruairi Keating and Wilson Waweru secured a 2-0 win over Cobh Ramblers in Eamonn Deacy Park in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty has this match report.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins got the thoughts of Galway United midfielder Conor McCormack.

And Jonathan also chatted to Galway United First Team Coach Lisa Fallon.

Next Friday (16th July), United are away to Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League. Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds is 7.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.