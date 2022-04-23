SOCCER: Galway United 2-0 Bray Wanderers (Report and Reaction)

Galway United continued maintaining pressure at the top of the SSE Airtricity League last night (Friday, 22nd April) with a 2-0 win over Bray Wanderers.

Stephen Walsh and a David Hurley penalty were the difference for John Caulfield’s men in Eamonn Deacy Park.

The result leaves Galway in second place, three behind Cork City with a game in hand, and six clear of third placed Longford Town.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan got the thoughts of Galway United midfielder Conor McCormack.

Jonathan also spoke to Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United’s next game is away to Treaty United. That’s on Friday, 29th April at 7.45pm.