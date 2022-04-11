SOCCER: Galway United 1-1 Wexford FC (SSE Airtricity League Report and Reaction)

Stephen Walsh’s equaliser two minutes from time rescued a point for Galway United in the Airtricity League First Division on Saturday.

Aaron Dobbs had scored in the first half for Wexford FC in Eamonn Deacy Park before the Tribesmen secured a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves Galway United on 17 points from eight games, two behind leaders Cork City.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports

Afterwards, Jonathan got the thoughts of Galway United’s Conor McCormack.

Jonathan also spoke to Galway United manager John Caulfield

Galway United’s next game is away to Waterford next Friday (15th April). Kick-off at the Regional Sports Centre is 7.45pm.