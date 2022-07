Galway United got back to winning ways on Friday (1st July) with a 1-0 victory over Waterford in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Killian Brouder struck the game’s winner on 56 minutes.

The results moves them seven points clear of third placed Waterford; and four behind leaders Cork City.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty

Galway United are home again when they welcome Cobh Ramblers on Friday (8th July). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm