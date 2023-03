Galway United recorded their sixth consecutive Airtricity League First Division win last night (Friday, 24th March) against Longford Town.

It finished 1-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park thanks to Darren Clarke’s 76th minute goal. United are now six points clear of 2nd placed Bray Wanderers.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway United’s next game is away to Athlone Town on Friday, 31st March. Kick-off at Athlone Town Stadium is 7.45pm.