SOCCER: Galway United 1-0 Kerry (Airtricity League First Division Report & Reaction)

Galway United continued their match towards the SSE Airtricity League First Division title on Friday (30th June) with this 1-0 victory over Kerry FC in Eamonn Deacy Park.

While not the best performance in 2023, Maurice Nugent’s header in John Caulfield’s 100th game in charge maintained their 13-point advantage over Waterford with 15 games remaining.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Mike got the thoughts of Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Galway United travel to St. Colman’s Park this Friday (7th July). Kick-off at St. Colman’s Park is 7.45pm.