SOCCER: Galway United 1-0 Cobh Ramblers (Airtricity League First Division Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday (28th April) with a 1-0 win over Cobh Ramblers.

Vincent Borden volley on 50 minutes secured an 11th straight win.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Meanwhile, Galway United Friends Co-op are running a bus to Monday’s (1st may) match away to Longford Town, leaving The Connacht Hotel at 4.30pm.

To book a seat, contact Stephen Connolly at 085-2206645.

Kick-off at Bishopsgate on Monday is 7.30pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.