SOCCER: Galway United 1-0 Bray Wanderers (Report and Reaction with John Caulfield)

Galway United secured second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday (22nd October) evening with a 1-0 victory over Bray Wanderers in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Wilson Waweru broke the deadlock on 81 minutes to bring the Tribesmen’s unbeaten league run to six games.

They’ll face the fifth placed side in the play-off on Wednesday week (3rd November) with Bray Wanderers their likely opponents. The visitors secured their fifth place position but could still overtake Treaty United with one game remaining.

Mike Raftery reports

Afterwards, Mike caught up with Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Galway United are away to Cork City in their final regulation SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture at 7.45pm.