Galway United’s hopes of promotion to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division were dashed for another year following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Waterford on Friday (4th November).

Waterford will now take on UCD in the promotion/relegation final.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins reports.

Afterwards, Jonathan spoke to the Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Jonathan also got a word in with the victorious Waterford boss Danny Searle.