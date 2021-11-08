SOCCER: Galway United 0-1 Bray Wanderers (Reaction with John Caulfield)

Galway United will play in Division One of the SSE Airtricity League again next season following yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Bray Wanderers in Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday (7th November).

Brandon Kavanagh’s first half strike was the difference between the sides over two legs and the Seasiders will take on UCD in the next round.

It was a disappointing conclusion for the Tribesmen who’d rallied back from a poor start to finish second in the First Division only to fail to hit the net in two contests against Bray.

Galway United manager John Caulfield gave his thoughts on the defeat to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty afterwards.