SOCCER: Galway United 0-0 Treaty United (SSE Airtricity League Report and Reaction)

Galway’s first game of a weekend double header was on Friday (24th June) when they were held to a scoreless draw by Limerick’s Treaty United.

The result saw the Tribesmen lose their lead in the First Division with Cork City going back ahead by one point.

Galway United are back in action this evening (Monday, 27th June) with an away trip to Longford Town. Kick-off at Bishopsgate is 7.45pm