Galway United couldn’t break the deadlock last Saturday (24th June) as they were held to a scoreless draw with Athlone Town in the Avenior All-Island Cup.

They now host Shelbourne in a top-of-the-table clash this weekend to see who’ll reach the semi-finals.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty reports.

Afterwards, Mike had a word with Galway United manager Phil Trill

Galway United host Shelbourne on Saturday (1st July). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 5pm.