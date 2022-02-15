SOCCER: Galway Trio Included in Republic of Ireland Squad for Pinatar Cup

Galway trio Niamh Fahey, Savannah McCarthy and Heather Payne have been included in the Republic of Ireland women’s squad for this week’s Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Vera Pauw’s team meet Poland in their first game tomorrow at 2.30pm Irish time

==

==

It is almost two full years since Chloe Mustaki was last involved with the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team but now she’s back.

The Dubliner has been drafted into Vera Pauw’s squad to replace Niamh Farrelly, who will not be risked due to a knock picked up on club duty with Glasgow City.

Mustaki is uncapped at senior level and will be keen to make up for lost time having last featured in the squad in March 2020, when she suffered an ACL injury in training.

The Shelbourne ace, who can play in defence or midfield, will report into Ireland camp in La Manga ahead of Wednesday’s Pinatar Cup opener against Poland.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)



2022 Pinatar Cup Fixtures

16 February

Match A1 | Wales v Scotland, Pinatar Arena, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

Match A2 | Slovakia v Belgium, Pinatar Arena, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

Match B1 | Republic of Ireland v Poland, La Manga, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

Match B2 | Hungary v Russia, La Manga, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)



19 February

A3 | Winner A1 v Winner A2, Pinatar Arena, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

A4 | Runner-up A2 v Runner-up A1, Pinatar Arena, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

B3 | Winner B2 v Winner B1, La Manga, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

B4 | Runner-up B2 v Runner-up B1, La Manga, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)



22 February

Final | Winner A3 v Winner B3, Pinatar Arena, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

3rd Place | Runner-up A3 v Runner-up B3, La Manga, KO 20:30 (19:30 Irish Time)

5th Place | Winner A4 v Winner B4, Pinatar Arena, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)

7th Place | Runner-up A4 v Runner-up B4, La Manga, KO 15:30 (14:30 Irish Time)



*Republic of Ireland and Slovakia will not play each other due to being in the same FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group