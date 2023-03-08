SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (8th-15th March 2023)

Wednesday 08th March 2023

Ladies FAI Amateur Cup:

Salthill Devon v Mullingar Utd , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

U21 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 15;

U18 First Division Cup:

St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:00pm Note Venue;

GFA U16 Girls:

Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:45pm Round 9;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm National Trophy;

==

Thursday 09th March 2023

U18 Premier/Championship Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 1;

Mervue Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 1;

Athenry v Renmore , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 1;

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 8:00pm Round 1;

U18 Championship Boys:

Cois Fharraige v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Round 3;

U18 First Division Cup:

Athenry B v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 1;

U14 Boys Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 7:30pm Round 5;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm Round 8;

==

Friday 10th March 2023

Joe Ryan Cup:

Moyne Villa v St Patricks , at Headford, 7:45pm Round of 16;

Ladies Championship:

Athenry v Kiltullagh , at Athenry, 7:45pm Round 11;

==

Saturday 11th March 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Galway Hibs , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm Round 14;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Maree/Oranmore B v Dynamo Blues , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 11;

Joe Ryan Cup:

Athenry B v Renmore B, at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Jack Lillis Cup:

Kiltullagh v Galway Bohs , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore C, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Kinvara Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;

U18 Premier/Championship Cup:

Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 1;

U17 Boys Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:00pm Note Venue;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Castlebar Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Castlebar Celtic, 4:00pm Q/F;

SFAI Cup U16 Girls:

Athenry v Tipp Town , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

U15 Boys Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 10;

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 12:30pm Round 10;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 10;

U15 Boys Championship:

Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Round 10;

Loughrea v Knocknacarra B, at Loughrea, 12:30pm Round 10;

Mervue Utd B v Oughterard , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 10;

U15 Boys Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 12:30pm Round 11;

Galway Bohs v Kiltullagh , at Shantalla, 12:30pm Round 11;

Ballinasloe Town v St Bernards , at Ballinasloe, 12:30pm Round 11;

U15 Boys Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v East Galway Utd , at Cregmore, 2:30pm Round 2;

U15 Boys Division 3:

Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard B, at Kilconly, 12:30pm Round 12;

St Patricks v West Utd , at Caherlistrane, 12:30pm Round 12;

Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 12;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Colemanstown Utd B v Salthill Devon C, at Colemanstown, 12:30pm Round 11;

Tuam Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 11;

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Galway Bohs B, at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 11;

Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 11;

Connacht Shield U14 Boys:

Arrow Harps v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, 1:00pm ;

Craughwell United v Castlebar Town , at Craughwell, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd B v Kilglass , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Oughterard v Claremorris , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

Carrick Town v Ballinasloe Town B, at Carrick Town, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Roscommon Town , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

U14 National Trophy Girls:

Mervue Utd v Peamount , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

U13 National Trophy Boys:

Knocknacarra v Templeogue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

U13 Boys Premier:

Corofin Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Corofin, 10:30am Round 9;

Ballinasloe Town v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 9;

U13 Boys Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Galway Hibs , at Cregmore, 10:30am Round 12;

Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 12;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kiltullagh , at Furbo, 10:30am Round 12;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am Round 12;

Loughrea v Craughwell United , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 12;

Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Colemanstown, 10:30am Round 12;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Knocknacarra C v Gort Utd , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 5;

MacDara v Salthill Devon B, at Carraroe Astro, 10:30am ;

Ramblers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Leitrim, 11:00am Round 2;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v West Coast Utd , at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;

U13 Boys Division 3:

East Galway Utd v Colga B, at Kiltormer, 10:30am Round 12;

Tuam Celtic B v Loughrea B, at Tuam, 10:30am Round 12;

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa B, at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 12;

Galway Bohs v Corrib Rangers , at Shantalla, 10:30am Round 12;

U13 Boys Division 4:

Kinvara Utd B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 6;

Knocknacarra D v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Round 2;

Oughterard B v Craughwell United B, at New Village, 2:30pm Round 5;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Kiltullagh B v Tuam Celtic C, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;

St Patricks v Salthill Devon C, at Caherlistrane, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Athenry C v Renmore B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

St Bernards B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

TBD v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, <> Q/F;

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 10:30am Q/F;

Connacht Shield U12 Boys:

TBD v Kinvara Utd , at TBC, <> ;

Craughwell United v TBD , at Craughwell, <> ;

Ballina Town v St Bernards , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Killala v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Kilmurry FC , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon B v Kilglass , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Manulla v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Manulla FC, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Craughwell United v Kinvara Utd , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 13;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

Salthill Devon Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Drom, 10:30am Round 3;

==

Sunday 12th March 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Mervue Utd B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:

Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 2:00pm Round 4;

Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 9;

Connacht Junior Cup:

Cartron United FC v University of Galway , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Westport United B v Colga B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

TBC v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

West Utd v Cois Fharraige , at South Park, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Manulla , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Connacht Cup:

Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon , at Westside, 2:00pm ;

Swinford v Corrib Celtic , at Cloonaboy, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Connacht Shield:

Dunmore Town v Mervue Utd , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Premier:

Colga v Dunmore Town , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round 3;

Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 9;

Ladies Championship:

Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round 14;

Maree/Oranmore v Loughrea Rams, at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 14;

U21 Championship:

Corrib Celtic v St Patricks , at Annaghdown, 4:00pm Round 2;

FAI U19 Womens Interleague:

Galway League v Metropolitan Girls League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 1:00pm ;

U18 Premier/Championship Cup:

Cois Fharraige v Tuam Celtic , at Ros A Mhil, 2:00pm Round 1;

U17 Boys Premier :

Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 4:00pm Round 13;

U17 Boys Championship:

Galway Hibs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Bohermore, 11:00am Round 3;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kiltullagh , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 4;

U17 Boys Division 1:

MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 13;

Tuam Celtic B v St Bernards , at Tuam, 11:00am Round 13;

Kilshanvey Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kilconly, 11:00am Round 13;

U17 Boys Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm Round 2;

Renmore v Maree/Oranmore B, at Renmore, 2:00pm Request;

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 6;

GFA U17 Girls Championship:

Colga v Craughwell United , at Craughwell, 12:00pm ;

U17 GFA Girls Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 1;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Maree/Oranmore v Westport United , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Q/F;

Moyne Villa v St Bernards , at Headford, 2:00pm Q/F;

Boyle Celtic v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm Q/F;

Connacht Shield U16 Boys:

Castlerea Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 1:00pm Q/F;

Knocknacarra v Newtown FC , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Q/F;

U16 Boys Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 11:00am Note Venue;

U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 4:15pm Round 1 – request;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 3;

St Bernards v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm Round 4;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore , at New Village, 12:00pm Round 2;

Kilshanvey Utd v Colga , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 4;

GFA U15 Girls Division 1:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Loughrea Rams, at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 5;

U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 1:30pm Round 1;

Connacht Shield U14 Boys:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Ballinasloe Town , at Merlin Woods City Park, 1:30pm ;

SFAI Cup U14 Girls:

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 12:00pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Premier:

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 10:00am Round 7;

Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am Round 7;

GFA U13 Girls Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 12;

Loughrea v East Galway Utd , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 12;

GFA U13 Girls Division 1:

Craughwell United v Kinvara Utd , at Craughwell, 10:00am Round 7;

Maree/Oranmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Oranmore, 10:00am Round 7;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

St Bernards v Oughterard , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 12;

Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Headford, 11:00am Round 12;

West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at South Park, 11:00am Round 12;

SFAI Cup U12 Girls:

Sullane v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Sullane, <> ;

==

Tuesday 14th March 2023

U17 Boys Premier :

Maree/Oranmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 8:00pm Round 13;

U15 Premier/Championship Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 8:00pm Round 1;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 8:00pm Round 1;

Colga v Loughrea , at Clarinbridge, 8:00pm Round 1;

Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Round 1;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra B, at Cregmore, 8:00pm Round 1;

Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 1;

Mervue Utd B v Oughterard , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 1;

==

Wednesday 15th March 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Round 4;

U21 Premier Cup:

Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm ;

Renmore v Knocknacarra , at Renmore, 8:00pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Ballinasloe Town , at Oranmore, 7:30pm Round 3;

U14 Girls Connacht Cup :

Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Athenry Purple v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 4;