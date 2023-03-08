SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (8th-15th March 2023)

Wednesday 08th March 2023
Ladies FAI Amateur Cup:
Salthill Devon v Mullingar Utd , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
U21 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 15;
U18 First Division Cup:
St Bernards v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:00pm Note Venue;
GFA U16 Girls:
Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 7:45pm Round 9;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm National Trophy;
==
Thursday 09th March 2023
U18 Premier/Championship Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 1;
Mervue Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 1;
Athenry v Renmore , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 1;
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 8:00pm Round 1;
U18 Championship Boys:
Cois Fharraige v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Round 3;
U18 First Division Cup:
Athenry B v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 1;
U14 Boys Premier:
Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 7:30pm Round 5;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 7:30pm Round 8;
==
Friday 10th March 2023
Joe Ryan Cup:
Moyne Villa v St Patricks , at Headford, 7:45pm Round of 16;
Ladies Championship:
Athenry v Kiltullagh , at Athenry, 7:45pm Round 11;
==
Saturday 11th March 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Galway Hibs , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm Round 14;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Maree/Oranmore B v Dynamo Blues , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
West Coast Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm Round 11;
Joe Ryan Cup:
Athenry B v Renmore B, at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Jack Lillis Cup:
Kiltullagh v Galway Bohs , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore C, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Kinvara Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;
U18 Premier/Championship Cup:
Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 1;
U17 Boys Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:00pm Note Venue;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Castlebar Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Castlebar Celtic, 4:00pm Q/F;
SFAI Cup U16 Girls:
Athenry v Tipp Town , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
U15 Boys Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm Round 10;
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 12:30pm Round 10;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 10;
U15 Boys Championship:
Colga v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Clarinbridge, 12:30pm Round 10;
Loughrea v Knocknacarra B, at Loughrea, 12:30pm Round 10;
Mervue Utd B v Oughterard , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 10;
U15 Boys Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 12:30pm Round 11;
Galway Bohs v Kiltullagh , at Shantalla, 12:30pm Round 11;
Ballinasloe Town v St Bernards , at Ballinasloe, 12:30pm Round 11;
U15 Boys Division 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v East Galway Utd , at Cregmore, 2:30pm Round 2;
U15 Boys Division 3:
Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard B, at Kilconly, 12:30pm Round 12;
St Patricks v West Utd , at Caherlistrane, 12:30pm Round 12;
Maree/Oranmore B v Renmore , at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 12;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Colemanstown Utd B v Salthill Devon C, at Colemanstown, 12:30pm Round 11;
Tuam Celtic B v Kinvara Utd B, at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 11;
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Galway Bohs B, at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 11;
Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 11;
Connacht Shield U14 Boys:
Arrow Harps v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, 1:00pm ;
Craughwell United v Castlebar Town , at Craughwell, 2:00pm ;
Mervue Utd B v Kilglass , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
Oughterard v Claremorris , at New Village, 2:00pm ;
Carrick Town v Ballinasloe Town B, at Carrick Town, 2:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Roscommon Town , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
U14 National Trophy Girls:
Mervue Utd v Peamount , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
U13 National Trophy Boys:
Knocknacarra v Templeogue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
U13 Boys Premier:
Corofin Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Corofin, 10:30am Round 9;
Ballinasloe Town v Tuam Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 9;
U13 Boys Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Galway Hibs , at Cregmore, 10:30am Round 12;
Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 12;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kiltullagh , at Furbo, 10:30am Round 12;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Renmore , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am Round 12;
Loughrea v Craughwell United , at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 12;
Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Colemanstown, 10:30am Round 12;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Knocknacarra C v Gort Utd , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 5;
MacDara v Salthill Devon B, at Carraroe Astro, 10:30am ;
Ramblers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Leitrim, 11:00am Round 2;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v West Coast Utd , at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;
U13 Boys Division 3:
East Galway Utd v Colga B, at Kiltormer, 10:30am Round 12;
Tuam Celtic B v Loughrea B, at Tuam, 10:30am Round 12;
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa B, at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 12;
Galway Bohs v Corrib Rangers , at Shantalla, 10:30am Round 12;
U13 Boys Division 4:
Kinvara Utd B v Ballinasloe Town B, at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 6;
Knocknacarra D v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Round 2;
Oughterard B v Craughwell United B, at New Village, 2:30pm Round 5;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Kiltullagh B v Tuam Celtic C, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;
St Patricks v Salthill Devon C, at Caherlistrane, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Athenry C v Renmore B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
St Bernards B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
TBD v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, <> Q/F;
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 10:30am Q/F;
Connacht Shield U12 Boys:
TBD v Kinvara Utd , at TBC, <> ;
Craughwell United v TBD , at Craughwell, <> ;
Ballina Town v St Bernards , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Killala v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v Kilmurry FC , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
Salthill Devon B v Kilglass , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
Manulla v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Manulla FC, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Craughwell United v Kinvara Utd , at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 13;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
Salthill Devon Red v Knocknacarra Red, at Drom, 10:30am Round 3;
==
Sunday 12th March 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Mervue Utd B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:
Corofin Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Corofin, 2:00pm Round 4;
Dynamo Blues v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 9;
Connacht Junior Cup:
Cartron United FC v University of Galway , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Athenry v Salthill Devon , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Westport United B v Colga B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
TBC v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
West Utd v Cois Fharraige , at South Park, 2:00pm ;
Mervue Utd v Manulla , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Connacht Cup:
Corrib Rangers v Salthill Devon , at Westside, 2:00pm ;
Swinford v Corrib Celtic , at Cloonaboy, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Connacht Shield:
Dunmore Town v Mervue Utd , at Dunmore, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Premier:
Colga v Dunmore Town , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round 3;
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Round 9;
Ladies Championship:
Mervue Utd v Moyne Villa , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round 14;
Maree/Oranmore v Loughrea Rams, at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 14;
U21 Championship:
Corrib Celtic v St Patricks , at Annaghdown, 4:00pm Round 2;
FAI U19 Womens Interleague:
Galway League v Metropolitan Girls League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 1:00pm ;
U18 Premier/Championship Cup:
Cois Fharraige v Tuam Celtic , at Ros A Mhil, 2:00pm Round 1;
U17 Boys Premier :
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 4:00pm Round 13;
U17 Boys Championship:
Galway Hibs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Bohermore, 11:00am Round 3;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kiltullagh , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 4;
U17 Boys Division 1:
MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am Round 13;
Tuam Celtic B v St Bernards , at Tuam, 11:00am Round 13;
Kilshanvey Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Kilconly, 11:00am Round 13;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm Round 2;
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore B, at Renmore, 2:00pm Request;
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 6;
GFA U17 Girls Championship:
Colga v Craughwell United , at Craughwell, 12:00pm ;
U17 GFA Girls Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 1;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Maree/Oranmore v Westport United , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Q/F;
Moyne Villa v St Bernards , at Headford, 2:00pm Q/F;
Boyle Celtic v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm Q/F;
Connacht Shield U16 Boys:
Castlerea Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 1:00pm Q/F;
Knocknacarra v Newtown FC , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm Q/F;
U16 Boys Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cregmore, 11:00am Note Venue;
U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Oughterard , at Annaghdown, 4:15pm Round 1 – request;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 3;
St Bernards v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm Round 4;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore , at New Village, 12:00pm Round 2;
Kilshanvey Utd v Colga , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Round 4;
GFA U15 Girls Division 1:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Loughrea Rams, at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 5;
U15 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 1:30pm Round 1;
Connacht Shield U14 Boys:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Ballinasloe Town , at Merlin Woods City Park, 1:30pm ;
SFAI Cup U14 Girls:
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 12:00pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 10:00am Round 7;
Colga v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am Round 7;
GFA U13 Girls Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 12;
Loughrea v East Galway Utd , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 12;
GFA U13 Girls Division 1:
Craughwell United v Kinvara Utd , at Craughwell, 10:00am Round 7;
Maree/Oranmore v Kilshanvey Utd , at Oranmore, 10:00am Round 7;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
St Bernards v Oughterard , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 12;
Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Headford, 11:00am Round 12;
West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at South Park, 11:00am Round 12;
SFAI Cup U12 Girls:
Sullane v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Sullane, <> ;
==
Tuesday 14th March 2023
U17 Boys Premier :
Maree/Oranmore v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 8:00pm Round 13;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 8:00pm Round 1;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 8:00pm Round 1;
Colga v Loughrea , at Clarinbridge, 8:00pm Round 1;
Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Round 1;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra B, at Cregmore, 8:00pm Round 1;
Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm Round 1;
Mervue Utd B v Oughterard , at Mervue, 8:00pm Round 1;
==
Wednesday 15th March 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 7:30pm Round 4;
U21 Premier Cup:
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 8:00pm ;
Renmore v Knocknacarra , at Renmore, 8:00pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Ballinasloe Town , at Oranmore, 7:30pm Round 3;
U14 Girls Connacht Cup :
Corrib Celtic v Knocknacarra , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Athenry Purple v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 7:00pm Round 4;