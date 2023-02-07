SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (7th-15th February 2023)

Tuesday 07th February 2023
U17 Boys Premier :
Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:15pm ;
==
Wednesday 08th February 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Galway Hibs v Corrib Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 8:00pm ;
U21 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm ;
U21 Championship:
Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;
St Patricks v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm ;
Dynamo Blues v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Gort Utd v East Galway Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm ;
==
Thursday 09th February 2023
GFA U17 Girls Premier:
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Tuam, 7:30pm ;
U13 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 7:30pm ;
==
Friday 10th February 2023
U17 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 8:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
Kiltullagh v Renmore , at Kiltullagh, 7:35pm ;
==
Saturday 11th February 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Athenry v St Bernards , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Mervue Utd v Galway Hibs , at Mervue, 3:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Maree/Oranmore B v Loughrea , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
University of Galway v West Coast Utd , at Dangan, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Cois Fharraige v Renmore B, at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm ;
Athenry B v Corofin Utd , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Kiltullagh v Colga B, at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm Game to resume from 45th minute;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea B, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
FAI Junior Cup:
Colga v Avenue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Moyne Villa B v Loughrea , at Headford, 7:00pm ;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Ballinrobe Town v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U15 Boys Premier:
Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 12:30pm ;
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 12:30pm ;
U15 Boys Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Tuam, 12:30pm ;
Loughrea v Oughterard , at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;
Mervue Utd B v Knocknacarra B, at Mervue, 12:30pm ;
U15 Boys Division 1:
Galway Bohs v Ballinasloe Town , at Shantalla, 12:30pm ;
Kiltullagh v St Bernards , at Kiltullagh, 12:30pm ;
Salthill Devon B v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 12:30pm ;
U15 Boys Division 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;
Moyne Villa B v Athenry B, at Headford, 12:30pm ;
MacDara v East Galway Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm ;
U15 Boys Division 3:
West Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at South Park, 12:30pm ;
Oughterard B v St Patricks , at New Village, 12:30pm ;
Corrib Celtic B v Renmore , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm ;
U15 Boys Division 4:
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Kinvara Utd B, at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;
Tuam Celtic B v Galway Bohs B, at Tuam, 12:30pm ;
Knocknacarra C v Salthill Devon C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
Colemanstown Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Colemanstown, 12:30pm ;
SFAI U14 Boys Interleague:
Galway League v Inishowen League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;
U13 National Trophy Boys:
Knocknacarra v St Johns , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
U13 Boys Premier:
Colga v Tuam Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 10:30am ;
U13 Boys Championship:
Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
Moyne Villa v Oughterard , at Headford, 10:30am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Hibs , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;
U13 Boys Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Renmore , at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;
St Bernards v Loughrea , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Mervue Utd B v Craughwell United , at Mervue, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Knocknacarra C v Athenry B, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Carraroe Astro, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Drom, 10:30am ;
Gort Utd v Ramblers , at Maree Astro, 4:30pm ;
U13 Boys Division 3:
Galway Bohs v Colga B, at Shantalla, 10:30am ;
Loughrea B v Corrib Celtic , at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Westside, 10:30am ;
Tuam Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Tuam, 12:00pm ;
U13 Boys Division 4:
Knocknacarra D v Craughwell United B, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
Kinvara Utd B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
Oughterard B v Ballinasloe Town B, at New Village, 10:30am ;
U13 Boys Division 5:
St Bernards B v St Patricks , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Tuam Celtic C v Salthill Devon C, at Tuam, 10:30am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Renmore B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
Athenry C v Kiltullagh B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Furbo, 12:30pm ;
==
Sunday 12th February 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at South Park, 11:00am Game to resume at 45mins;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Dynamo Blues , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;
Craughwell United v Corrib Rangers , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
MacDara v St Patricks , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v East Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
Oughterard v Moyne Villa , at New Village, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:
Dynamo Blues v Corrib Celtic , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;
Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;
FAI Junior Cup:
Buncrana Hearts v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 1:30pm ;
Connacht Junior Cup:
Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Championship:
Kiltullagh v Dynamo Blues , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;
Moyne Villa v Loughrea Rams, at Headford, 2:00pm ;
Ladies GFA Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Dynamo Blues , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Pitch Unplayable ;
Mervue Utd v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Dunmore Town v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
FAI U17 Cup Boys:
Knocknacarra v St Kevins Boys , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
U17 Boys Premier :
Mervue Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 11:00am ;
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 11:00am ;
U17 Boys Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;
U17 Boys Division 1:
Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Tuam, 11:00am ;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;
U17 GFA Girls Cup:
Athenry v Craughwell United , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
U16 Boys Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Tuam, 11:00am ;
U15 Boys Championship:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v St Bernards , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 12:00pm ;
Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 12:00pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Kiltullagh , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;
Loughrea Rams v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Manulla v Knocknacarra , at Manulla FC, <> ;
U13 Boys Division 2:
Gort Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 5:00pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
GFA U13 Girls Championship:
Loughrea v Athenry , at Loughrea, 10:00am ;
Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;
Knocknacarra B v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
GFA U13 Girls Division 1:
Craughwell United v Colemanstown Utd , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;
Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 11:00am ;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Bernards , at Furbo, 11:00am ;
Oughterard v Moyne Villa B, at New Village, 11:00am ;
Colga B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;
U12 Girls Connacht Cup:
Merville Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U12 National Trophy Girls:
Lourdes Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Lourdes Celtic, 1:00pm ;
==
Monday 13th February 2023
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
==
Tuesday 14th February 2023
U14 Boys Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 7:30pm ;
==
Wednesday 15th February 2023
U21 Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 7:45pm ;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 7:00pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 7:45pm ;
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 7:45pm ;