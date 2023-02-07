SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (7th-15th February 2023)

Tuesday 07th February 2023

U17 Boys Premier :

Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:15pm ;

==

Wednesday 08th February 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Galway Hibs v Corrib Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 8:00pm ;

U21 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm ;

U21 Championship:

Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;

St Patricks v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm ;

Dynamo Blues v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Gort Utd v East Galway Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm ;

==

Thursday 09th February 2023

GFA U17 Girls Premier:

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Tuam, 7:30pm ;

U13 Boys Championship:

Moyne Villa v Kiltullagh , at Headford, 7:30pm ;

==

Friday 10th February 2023

U17 Boys Championship:

Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 3:

Kiltullagh v Renmore , at Kiltullagh, 7:35pm ;

==

Saturday 11th February 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Athenry v St Bernards , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Galway Hibs , at Mervue, 3:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Maree/Oranmore B v Loughrea , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

University of Galway v West Coast Utd , at Dangan, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Cois Fharraige v Renmore B, at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm ;

Athenry B v Corofin Utd , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Kiltullagh v Colga B, at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm Game to resume from 45th minute;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea B, at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

FAI Junior Cup:

Colga v Avenue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

U17 Boys Division 2:

Moyne Villa B v Loughrea , at Headford, 7:00pm ;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Ballinrobe Town v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U15 Boys Premier:

Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 12:30pm ;

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue, 12:30pm ;

U15 Boys Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Tuam, 12:30pm ;

Loughrea v Oughterard , at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;

Mervue Utd B v Knocknacarra B, at Mervue, 12:30pm ;

U15 Boys Division 1:

Galway Bohs v Ballinasloe Town , at Shantalla, 12:30pm ;

Kiltullagh v St Bernards , at Kiltullagh, 12:30pm ;

Salthill Devon B v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 12:30pm ;

U15 Boys Division 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kinvara Utd , at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Athenry B, at Headford, 12:30pm ;

MacDara v East Galway Utd , at Carraroe Astro, 12:30pm ;

U15 Boys Division 3:

West Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at South Park, 12:30pm ;

Oughterard B v St Patricks , at New Village, 12:30pm ;

Corrib Celtic B v Renmore , at Annaghdown, 12:30pm ;

U15 Boys Division 4:

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Kinvara Utd B, at Cregmore, 12:30pm ;

Tuam Celtic B v Galway Bohs B, at Tuam, 12:30pm ;

Knocknacarra C v Salthill Devon C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

Colemanstown Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Colemanstown, 12:30pm ;

SFAI U14 Boys Interleague:

Galway League v Inishowen League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;

U13 National Trophy Boys:

Knocknacarra v St Johns , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

U13 Boys Premier:

Colga v Tuam Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

Mervue Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Mervue, 10:30am ;

U13 Boys Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Athenry , at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

Moyne Villa v Oughterard , at Headford, 10:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Hibs , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;

U13 Boys Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Renmore , at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;

St Bernards v Loughrea , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Mervue Utd B v Craughwell United , at Mervue, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Knocknacarra C v Athenry B, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Carraroe Astro, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Drom, 10:30am ;

Gort Utd v Ramblers , at Maree Astro, 4:30pm ;

U13 Boys Division 3:

Galway Bohs v Colga B, at Shantalla, 10:30am ;

Loughrea B v Corrib Celtic , at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Westside, 10:30am ;

Tuam Celtic B v Moyne Villa B, at Tuam, 12:00pm ;

U13 Boys Division 4:

Knocknacarra D v Craughwell United B, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

Kinvara Utd B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

Oughterard B v Ballinasloe Town B, at New Village, 10:30am ;

U13 Boys Division 5:

St Bernards B v St Patricks , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Tuam Celtic C v Salthill Devon C, at Tuam, 10:30am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club B v Renmore B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;

Athenry C v Kiltullagh B, at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Furbo, 12:30pm ;

==

Sunday 12th February 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at South Park, 11:00am Game to resume at 45mins;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Dynamo Blues , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;

Craughwell United v Corrib Rangers , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

MacDara v St Patricks , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v East Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

Oughterard v Moyne Villa , at New Village, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:

Dynamo Blues v Corrib Celtic , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

Tuam Celtic v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

FAI Junior Cup:

Buncrana Hearts v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 1:30pm ;

Connacht Junior Cup:

Mervue Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Championship:

Kiltullagh v Dynamo Blues , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Loughrea Rams, at Headford, 2:00pm ;

Ladies GFA Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Dynamo Blues , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm Pitch Unplayable ;

Mervue Utd v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Dunmore Town v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

FAI U17 Cup Boys:

Knocknacarra v St Kevins Boys , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

U17 Boys Premier :

Mervue Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 11:00am ;

U17 Boys Championship:

Corrib Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

U17 Boys Division 1:

Kilshanvey Utd v Oughterard , at Kilconly, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

U17 Boys Division 2:

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;

U17 GFA Girls Cup:

Athenry v Craughwell United , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

U16 Boys Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Knocknacarra B, at Tuam, 11:00am ;

U15 Boys Championship:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v St Bernards , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 12:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Headford, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Division 1:

Colemanstown Utd v Kiltullagh , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;

Loughrea Rams v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Manulla v Knocknacarra , at Manulla FC, <> ;

U13 Boys Division 2:

Gort Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 5:00pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

GFA U13 Girls Championship:

Loughrea v Athenry , at Loughrea, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra B v Kiltullagh , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

GFA U13 Girls Division 1:

Craughwell United v Colemanstown Utd , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;

Kinvara Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Kinvara, 11:00am ;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Bernards , at Furbo, 11:00am ;

Oughterard v Moyne Villa B, at New Village, 11:00am ;

Colga B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Merville Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U12 National Trophy Girls:

Lourdes Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Lourdes Celtic, 1:00pm ;

==

Monday 13th February 2023

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

==

Tuesday 14th February 2023

U14 Boys Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 7:30pm ;

==

Wednesday 15th February 2023

U21 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Maree Astro, 7:45pm ;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 7:00pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Salthill Devon , at Headford, 7:45pm ;

Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 7:45pm ;