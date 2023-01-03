SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (6th-11th January 2023)

Friday 06th January 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Tuam Celtic v Mervue Utd B, at Tuam, 7:30pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Moyne Villa v Athenry B, at Headford, 7:45pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Maree/Oranmore C v Moyne Villa B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

Saturday 07th January 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Colga v Mervue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Corrib Rangers v Loughrea , at Westside, 2:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Dynamo Blues , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;

University of Galway v Maree/Oranmore B, at Dangan, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Renmore B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;

East Utd v MacDara , at Castle Park, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Gort Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Colga B v Kiltullagh , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

Galway Bohs v Salthill Devon B, at Shantalla, 2:30pm ;

Loughrea B v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 5:00pm Note Venue;

U16 National Trophy Boys:

Benbulben v East Galway Utd , at TBC, 2:30pm ;

U14 National Cup Boys – Connacht:

Ballinasloe Town v Merville Utd , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Manulla , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

U14 National Trophy Boys:

Kilmurry FC v East Galway Utd , at TBC, <> ;

Killoe Celtic FC v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at TBC, <> ;

Newtown FC v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, <> ;

Maree/Oranmore v Corofin Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Yeats Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

Ballinasloe Town B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Arrow Harps , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Loughrea , at Athenry, 2:30pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Partry Athletic v Moyne Villa , at TBC, <> ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 12:00pm ;

Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm SFAI;

Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 2:30pm ;

U14 Boys Championship:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Oughterard v Ramblers , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Mervue Utd B v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town B v West Coast Utd , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;

St Patricks v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore B v MacDara , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Galway Bohs v Moyne Villa B, at Shantalla, 12:00pm ;

Corofin Utd B v Corrib Rangers , at Corofin, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea B v East Galway Utd , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Tuam Celtic B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 12:00pm Note Venue;

Knocknacarra C v Gort Utd , at Cappagh Park, 3:45pm ;

U12 National Cup Boys – Connacht:

Castlebar Celtic v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 12:00pm ;

U12 National Trophy Boys:

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;

Colga v Manulla , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Corofin, 12:00pm ;

Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 2:30pm ;

Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 4:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Real Tubber v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Shield U12 Boys:

Kinvara Utd v Arrow Harps , at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Brown:

Athenry Brown v Galway Bohs , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Brown v Corofin Utd Brown, at Millers Lane, 10:30am ;

Ballinasloe Town Brown v East Galway Utd , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Green:

Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 10:30am ;

Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Tuam, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra Green v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

U12 Boys Maroon:

Kinvara Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

Kiltullagh v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;

Craughwell United v St Bernards , at Craughwell, 12:30pm ;

U12 Boys Navy:

Maree/Oranmore Navy v Loughrea Navy, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;

Kinvara Utd Navy v Athenry Navy, at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;

Renmore Navy v Craughwell United Navy, at Renmore, 12:00pm ;

U12 Boys Purple:

Oughterard Purple v Gort Utd , at New Village, 10:30am ;

Galway Hibs Purple v Colga , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;

Tuam Celtic Purple v Colemanstown Utd , at Tuam, 10:30am ;

Athenry Purple v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

U12 Boys Red:

St Bernards Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon Red v Maree/Oranmore Purple, at Drom, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Red v Cregmore/Claregalway Red, at Millers Lane, 12:00pm ;

U12 Boys Yellow:

Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town , at New Village, 12:00pm ;

Galway Hibs Yellow v Corrib Celtic , at Bohermore, 12:00pm ;

Mervue Utd Yellow v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

Sunday 08th January 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Renmore , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at South Park, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Knocknacarra v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Corofin Utd v Cois Fharraige , at Corofin, 11:00am ;

St Patricks v Oughterard , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;

U19 GFA Girls Cup:

Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:15pm ;

Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U18 Boys:

Ballina Town v Mervue Utd , at TBC, <> 2nd Round;

Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Knocknacarra , at TBC, <> 2nd Round;

Abbey Utd v Renmore , at TBC, <> 2nd Round;

Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Maree Astro, 11:00am 2nd Round;

Salthill Devon v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 11:00am 2nd Round;

Corrib Rangers v Ballinrobe Town , at Westside, 2:00pm 2nd Round;

U18 Premier Boys:

Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

U18 Championship Boys:

Oughterard v Renmore , at New Village, 1:30pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kinvara Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

East Galway Utd v St Bernards , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;

GFA U17 Girls Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Colga , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

U16 National Cup Boys:

Mervue Utd v Kilmurry FC , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

Tuam Celtic v Ballisodare Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Westport United , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm ;

U16 National Trophy Boys:

Corrib Celtic v Colga , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 10:00am ;

U16 Boys Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra B, at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

Loughrea v St Bernards , at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Galway Bohs v Renmore , at Shantalla, 11:00am Note Venue;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v Kinvara Utd , at New Village, 2:30pm ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 10:00am Note Venue;

Kiltullagh B v Gort Utd , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ;

U16 GFA Girls Cup:

Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Corrib Celtic , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

U14 National Trophy Boys:

Maree/Oranmore B v Boyle Celtic , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

U14 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Knocknacarra B v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Mervue Utd , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 1:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Maree/Oranmore B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra C v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v Athenry B, at New Village, 12:30pm ;

U12 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:

Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;

Corrib Celtic v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am 2nd Round;

Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 11:00am ;

Athenry v Knocknacarra B, at Athenry, 11:30am ;

U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:

Loughrea v Moyne Villa , at Loughrea, 9:30am ;

Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 10:00am ;

Kiltullagh v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Craughwell United , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;

Colga C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;

U12 GFA Girls Div3 Cup:

Athenry B v Kiltullagh B, at Athenry, 10:00am ;

Knocknacarra C v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 11:45am ;

West Utd v Renmore , at South Park, 1:00pm ;

Wednesday 11th January 2023

U21 Premier:

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 8:00pm ;

U21 Championship:

Craughwell United v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;

Oughterard v Dynamo Blues , at New Village, 8:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Salthill Devon B v East Galway Utd , at Drom, 8:15pm ;