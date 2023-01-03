SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (6th-11th January 2023)

Friday 06th January 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Tuam Celtic v Mervue Utd B, at Tuam, 7:30pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Moyne Villa v Athenry B, at Headford, 7:45pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Maree/Oranmore C v Moyne Villa B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
Saturday 07th January 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Colga v Mervue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Corrib Rangers v Loughrea , at Westside, 2:00pm ;
West Coast Utd v Dynamo Blues , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;
University of Galway v Maree/Oranmore B, at Dangan, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Renmore B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Renmore, 2:00pm ;
East Utd v MacDara , at Castle Park, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Gort Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Colga B v Kiltullagh , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
Galway Bohs v Salthill Devon B, at Shantalla, 2:30pm ;
Loughrea B v Kinvara Utd , at Kiltullagh Astro, 5:00pm Note Venue;
U16 National Trophy Boys:
Benbulben v East Galway Utd , at TBC, 2:30pm ;
U14 National Cup Boys – Connacht:
Ballinasloe Town v Merville Utd , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;
Mervue Utd v Manulla , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
U14 National Trophy Boys:
Kilmurry FC v East Galway Utd , at TBC, <> ;
Killoe Celtic FC v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at TBC, <> ;
Newtown FC v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, <> ;
Maree/Oranmore v Corofin Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Yeats Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
Ballinasloe Town B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Arrow Harps , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;
Athenry v Loughrea , at Athenry, 2:30pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Partry Athletic v Moyne Villa , at TBC, <> ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 12:00pm ;
Tuam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm SFAI;
Ballinasloe Town v Mervue Utd , at Ballinasloe, 2:30pm ;
U14 Boys Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Oughterard v Ramblers , at New Village, 2:00pm ;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Mervue Utd B v Corofin Utd , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v St Bernards , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Ballinasloe Town B v West Coast Utd , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;
St Patricks v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore B v MacDara , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Galway Bohs v Moyne Villa B, at Shantalla, 12:00pm ;
Corofin Utd B v Corrib Rangers , at Corofin, 2:00pm ;
Loughrea B v East Galway Utd , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Tuam Celtic B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 12:00pm Note Venue;
Knocknacarra C v Gort Utd , at Cappagh Park, 3:45pm ;
U12 National Cup Boys – Connacht:
Castlebar Celtic v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 12:00pm ;
U12 National Trophy Boys:
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;
Colga v Manulla , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
Corofin Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Corofin, 12:00pm ;
Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 2:30pm ;
Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 4:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
Real Tubber v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Shield U12 Boys:
Kinvara Utd v Arrow Harps , at Kinvara, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Brown:
Athenry Brown v Galway Bohs , at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Moyne Villa Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Headford, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Brown v Corofin Utd Brown, at Millers Lane, 10:30am ;
Ballinasloe Town Brown v East Galway Utd , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Green:
Moyne Villa v Loughrea , at Headford, 10:30am ;
Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Tuam, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra Green v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
U12 Boys Maroon:
Kinvara Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
Kiltullagh v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;
Craughwell United v St Bernards , at Craughwell, 12:30pm ;
U12 Boys Navy:
Maree/Oranmore Navy v Loughrea Navy, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am ;
Kinvara Utd Navy v Athenry Navy, at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;
Renmore Navy v Craughwell United Navy, at Renmore, 12:00pm ;
U12 Boys Purple:
Oughterard Purple v Gort Utd , at New Village, 10:30am ;
Galway Hibs Purple v Colga , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;
Tuam Celtic Purple v Colemanstown Utd , at Tuam, 10:30am ;
Athenry Purple v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
U12 Boys Red:
St Bernards Red v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon Red v Maree/Oranmore Purple, at Drom, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Red v Cregmore/Claregalway Red, at Millers Lane, 12:00pm ;
U12 Boys Yellow:
Oughterard v Ballinasloe Town , at New Village, 12:00pm ;
Galway Hibs Yellow v Corrib Celtic , at Bohermore, 12:00pm ;
Mervue Utd Yellow v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Mervue, 12:00pm ;
Sunday 08th January 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Renmore , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;
West Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at South Park, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Knocknacarra v Craughwell United , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Corofin Utd v Cois Fharraige , at Corofin, 11:00am ;
St Patricks v Oughterard , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;
U19 GFA Girls Cup:
Knocknacarra v Corrib Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 12:15pm ;
Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U18 Boys:
Ballina Town v Mervue Utd , at TBC, <> 2nd Round;
Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Knocknacarra , at TBC, <> 2nd Round;
Abbey Utd v Renmore , at TBC, <> 2nd Round;
Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Maree Astro, 11:00am 2nd Round;
Salthill Devon v Colemanstown Utd , at Drom, 11:00am 2nd Round;
Corrib Rangers v Ballinrobe Town , at Westside, 2:00pm 2nd Round;
U18 Premier Boys:
Tuam Celtic v Colga , at Tuam, 11:00am ;
U18 Championship Boys:
Oughterard v Renmore , at New Village, 1:30pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kinvara Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
East Galway Utd v St Bernards , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;
GFA U17 Girls Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Colga , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
U16 National Cup Boys:
Mervue Utd v Kilmurry FC , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
Tuam Celtic v Ballisodare Utd , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Westport United , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm ;
U16 National Trophy Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Colga , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 10:00am ;
U16 Boys Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra B, at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Kiltullagh , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
Loughrea v St Bernards , at Loughrea, 12:30pm ;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Galway Bohs v Renmore , at Shantalla, 11:00am Note Venue;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
Oughterard v Kinvara Utd , at New Village, 2:30pm ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Furbo, 10:00am Note Venue;
Kiltullagh B v Gort Utd , at Kiltullagh, 11:30am ;
U16 GFA Girls Cup:
Colga v Maree/Oranmore , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
Athenry v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Corrib Celtic , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
U14 National Trophy Boys:
Maree/Oranmore B v Boyle Celtic , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
U14 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Knocknacarra B v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;
Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
East Galway Utd v Mervue Utd , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra , at Cregmore, 1:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Division 1:
Maree/Oranmore B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra C v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
Oughterard v Athenry B, at New Village, 12:30pm ;
U12 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 10:00am ;
Corrib Celtic v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am ;
Knocknacarra v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am 2nd Round;
Oughterard v Colga , at New Village, 11:00am ;
Athenry v Knocknacarra B, at Athenry, 11:30am ;
U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:
Loughrea v Moyne Villa , at Loughrea, 9:30am ;
Salthill Devon B v Kinvara Utd , at Drom, 10:00am ;
Kiltullagh v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Craughwell United , at Kilconly, 10:00am ;
Colga C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Colemanstown Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;
U12 GFA Girls Div3 Cup:
Athenry B v Kiltullagh B, at Athenry, 10:00am ;
Knocknacarra C v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Cappagh Park, 11:45am ;
West Utd v Renmore , at South Park, 1:00pm ;
Wednesday 11th January 2023
U21 Premier:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 8:00pm ;
U21 Championship:
Craughwell United v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;
Oughterard v Dynamo Blues , at New Village, 8:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Salthill Devon B v East Galway Utd , at Drom, 8:15pm ;