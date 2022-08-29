SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (3rd-4th September 2022)

Saturday 03rd September 2022

Western Hygiene Supplies GFA Division 2:

Kiltullagh v Gort Utd , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Kinvara Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Colga B v Salthill Devon B, at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Galway Bohs , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Loughrea B, at Headford, 2:00pm ;

U14 Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 12:00pm ;

Colga v Tuam Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Athenry v Ballinasloe Town , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

U14 Championship:

Moyne Villa v Kinvara Utd , at Headford, 12:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Loughrea , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Oughterard , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 1:

Kiltullagh v Mervue Utd B, at Kiltullagh, 12:00pm ;

St Bernards v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;

Corofin Utd v Kilshanvey Utd , at Corofin, 12:00pm ;

Craughwell United v Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic , at Craughwell, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 2:

Ballinasloe Town B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at TBC, 12:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Colemanstown Utd , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;

MacDara v Maree/Oranmore B, at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 3:

Corofin Utd B v Moyne Villa B, at Corofin, 12:00pm ;

Corrib Rangers v Galway Bohs , at Westside, 12:00pm ;

Loughrea B v Colga B, at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Renmore , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 4:

Cregmore/Claregalway FC B v Corrib Celtic B, at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

West Utd v MacDara B, at South Park, 12:00pm ;

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore C, at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 5:

Bearna Na Forbacha C v Knocknacarra C, at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard B v Kinvara Utd B, at New Village, 12:00pm ;

Gort Utd v Tuam Celtic B, at Gort, 12:00pm ;

St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway FC C, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm ;

Sunday 04th September 2022

Western Hygiene Supplies GFA Premier Division:

Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

West Utd v Salthill Devon , at South Park, 11:00am ;

Galway Hibs v St Bernards , at Galway Hibernians, 11:00am ;

Colga v Corrib Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

Athenry v Renmore , at Athenry, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies GFA Championship Division :

Dynamo Blues v Craughwell United , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

Mervue Utd B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Mervue, 11:00am ;

Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic v Knocknacarra , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v Colemanstown Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ;

Loughrea v University of Galway , at Loughrea, 11:00am ;

West Coast Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Letterfrack, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies GFA Division 1 :

MacDara v Cregmore/Claregalway FC , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;

St Patricks v Cois Fharraige , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;

East Utd v Athenry B, at Castle Park, 11:00am ;

Renmore B v Moyne Villa , at Renmore, 11:00am ;

Oughterard v Corofin Utd , at New Village, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies GFA Reserve Division – John:

Corrib Celtic v Corrib Rangers , at Annaghdown, 4:00pm ;

Dynamo Blues v Merlin Woods , at Tuam, 4:00pm ;

West Utd v Corofin Utd , at South Park, 4:00pm ;

Oughterard v Tuam Celtic , at New Village, 4:00pm ;

U16 Boys Championship:

Colga v Tuam Celtic , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Colemanstown Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra B v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Premier:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Moyne Villa , at Furbo, 11:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

U18 Premier:

Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 11:00am ;

Maree/Oranmore v Tuam Celtic , at Oranmore, 11:00am ;

Cregmore/Claregalway FC v Mervue Utd , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Corrib Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

Salthill Devon B v St Bernards , at Drom, 11:00am ;

Loughrea v Cregmore/Claregalway FC B, at Loughrea, 11:00am ;

U18 Championship:

Kinvara Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kinvara, 11:00am ;

Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Ros A Mhil, 11:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Renmore , at Furbo, 11:00am ;

U18 Division 1:

West Coast Utd v Salthill Devon B, at Letterfrack, 11:00am ;

Athenry B v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 11:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v Knocknacarra B, at Westside, 11:00am ;

Colga B v Moyne Villa , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

St Bernards v Craughwell United , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Athenry B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Athenry, 11:00am ;

Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic v Maree/Oranmore B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;

Galway Bohs v Oughterard , at Millers Lane, 11:00am ;

Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Knocknacarra C v Gort Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha C v Moyne Villa B, at Furbo, 11:00am ;

East Galway Utd v Ballinasloe Town , at Kiltormer, 11:00am ;

Corrib Celtic B v Kiltullagh B, at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

GFA U14 Girls Premier 2022/23:

Athenry v Corrib Celtic , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Salthill Devon , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway FC v St Bernards , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v Knocknacarra B, at Headford, 12:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Oughterard v Corrib Rangers , at New Village, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Colga , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra C v Kilshanvey Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

GFA U16 Girls:

Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Celtic , at Kilconly, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

GFA U19 Ladies Premier 22/23:

Oughterard v Athenry , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;