SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (31st January – 8th February

Tuesday 31st January 2023

SFAI U15 Boys Interleague:

Galway League v Mayo League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:00pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

==

Wednesday 01st February 2023

U21 Premier:

Renmore v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Astro, 8:30pm ;

U21 Championship:

Craughwell United v Dynamo Blues , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm ;

==

Friday 03rd February 2023

Connacht Junior Shield:

Ballymoe FC v Salthill Devon B, at TBC, 8:15pm ;

GFA U13 Girls Division 2:

Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 8:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Moyne Villa Brown v Corofin Utd Brown, at Headford, 7:00pm ;

==

Saturday 04th February 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Colemanstown Utd v Dynamo Blues , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea v Craughwell United , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kiltullagh , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Galway Bohs v Moyne Villa B, at Headford, 2:00pm Note Venue;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 7:00pm ;

U16 National Cup Boys:

Tuam Celtic v Corinthian Boys , at Tuam, 3:00pm Round of 32;

U16 National Trophy Boys:

Castlerea Celtic v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Ballinrobe Town v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U15 National Cup Boys:

Colga v St Josephs , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round of 32;

Belvedere v Mervue Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm Round of 32;

Knocknacarra v Letterkenny Rovers , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm Round of 32;

U15 SFAI Girls Interleague:

Donegal League v Galway League , at Donegal League, <> ;

U14 National Cup Boys :

Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round of 32;

Ballinasloe Town v Ratoath Harps , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;

U14 National Trophy Boys:

Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 12:30pm ;

U14 Boys Premier:

Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Ballinasloe Town v Athenry , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;

U14 Boys Championship:

Loughrea v Ramblers , at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 1 Boys:

Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Corofin Utd , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;

Mervue Utd B v Kiltullagh , at Mervue, 12:30pm ;

U14 Division 2 Boys:

St Patricks v Ballinasloe Town B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra B v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Corrib Rangers v Moyne Villa B, at Westside, 12:00pm ;

Loughrea B v Renmore , at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Colga B, at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 4 Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Ballinasloe Town C, at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

West Utd v Maree/Oranmore C, at South Park, 12:00pm ;

Athenry v MacDara B, at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Tuam Celtic B v Gort Utd , at Tuam, 12:00pm ;

Kinvara Utd B v Oughterard B, at Kinvara, 12:15pm ;

Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;

U14 SFAI Girls Interleague:

Galway League v Metropolitan Girls League , at Drom, 3:30pm ;

U14 Girls Connacht Cup :

Corrib Celtic v Ballinrobe Town , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

U14 Girls Connacht Shield:

Mervue Utd v Killala , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;

U13 National Cup Boys :

TBD v Ballinasloe Town , at TBC, 2:00pm Round of 32;

Listowel Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Listowel Celtic, 2:00pm Round of 32;

U13 SFAI Girls Interleague:

Galway League v South MGL , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

U12 National Cup Boys :

Knocknacarra v St Brendans Park , at Cappagh Park, 12:45pm Round of 32;

U12 National Trophy Boys:

Corofin Utd v Westport United , at Corofin, 2:00pm ;

U12 Boys Premier – Blue:

Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:

Ballinasloe Town Brown v Galway Bohs , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;

Athenry Brown v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Championship – Green:

Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 10:30am ;

Loughrea v Tuam Celtic , at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Knocknacarra Green v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:

Kiltullagh v Colga , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;

Renmore v Corrib Rangers , at Renmore, 10:30am ;

Kinvara Utd v St Bernards , at Kinvara, 10:30am ;

Craughwell United v Kilshanvey Utd , at Craughwell, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:

Renmore Navy v Athenry Navy, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

Loughrea Navy v Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Craughwell United Navy v Kinvara Utd Navy, at Craughwell, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:

Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;

Colga v Gort Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;

Galway Hibs Purple v Athenry Purple, at Bohermore, 10:30am ;

Tuam Celtic Purple v Oughterard Purple, at Tuam, 10:30am ;

West Coast Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;

U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:

Salthill Devon Red v Cregmore/Claregalway Red, at Drom, 10:30am ;

Kilshanvey Utd Red v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore Purple v Knocknacarra Red, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

St Bernards Red v Corrib Celtic Red, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:

Ballinasloe Town v Corrib Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;

Oughterard v Mervue Utd Yellow, at New Village, 10:30am ;

Galway Hibs Yellow v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Bohermore, 10:30am ;

U12 SFAI Girls Interleague:

Midlands League v Galway 1 , at TBC, <> ;

Galway2 v Clare League , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

==

Sunday 05th February 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Tuam Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;

Connacht Junior Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;

Cois Fharraige v Ballina Town , at Ros A Mhil, 2:00pm ;

Oughterard v Cartron United FC , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

Manulla v Maree/Oranmore , at Manulla FC, 2:00pm ;

CP Ajax v West Utd , at CP Ajax, 2:00pm ;

Ballinasloe Town v Athenry , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;

Manorhamilton Rangers v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

University of Galway v St Johns , at Dangan, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Carbury FC , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Colga B v Claremorris , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

Galway Hibs v Castlebar Celtic , at Bohermore, 2:00pm ;

Westport United B v Corrib Rangers , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Junior Shield:

Cam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cam Celtic, 2:00pm ;

Swinford v Athenry B, at Cloonaboy, 2:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Kinvara Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

Benbulben v Loughrea B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

West Coast Utd v Crossmolina , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;

Ladies Premier:

Colga v Corrib Rangers , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

GFA U19 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;

FAI Youth Inter-league Cup:

Galway League v Cork League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;

Connacht Shield U18 Boys:

Craughwell United v Knocknacarra , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;

Salthill Devon B v Athenry , at Drom, 11:00am ;

TBD v Moyne Villa , at TBC, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic v Manulla , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;

Claremorris v Colemanstown Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

St Bernards v Abbey Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;

U18 Championship Boys:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Cois Fharraige , at Furbo, 11:00am ;

Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 11:00am ;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;

U16 National Cup Boys:

Mervue Utd v Ashford Rovers , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round of 32;

U16 Boys Premier:

Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 11:00am ;

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Championship:

MacDara v Colga , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;

Salthill Devon B v Loughrea , at Drom, 12:00pm ;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:30am ;

Galway Bohs v Kinvara Utd , at Shantalla, 11:30am ;

Renmore v Oughterard , at Renmore, 11:30am ;

Athenry B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Athenry, 11:30am ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Headford, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic B v East Galway Utd , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

Kiltullagh B v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;

GFA U16 Girls:

Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Kilshanvey Utd v Manulla , at Kilconly, 2:00pm ;

U16 Girls Connacht Shield:

Maree/Oranmore v Castlebar Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Premier:

Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 12:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Championship:

Knocknacarra B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

St Bernards v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Colga v Corrib Rangers , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore B, at New Village, 12:00pm ;

Athenry B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

U12 Girls Connacht Cup:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 10:00am ;

Merville Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 11:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Oughterard v Colga B, at New Village, 11:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 1:

Craughwell United v Kilshanvey Utd , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;

Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;

Kiltullagh v Moyne Villa , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Div 2:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corofin Utd , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;

Colga C v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Salthill Devon B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Drom, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 3:

Athenry B v Knocknacarra C, at Athenry, 10:00am ;

==

Monday 06th February 2023

U21 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 1:00pm ;

U17 Boys Division 1:

St Bernards v MacDara , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am ;

GFA U15 Girls Championship:

Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Division 1:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Corofin Utd B v Galway Bohs , at Corofin, 11:00am ;

U13 Boys Championship:

Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Premier:

Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

==

Tuesday 07th February 2023

U17 Boys Premier :

Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:15pm ;

Wednesday 08th February 2023

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Galway Hibs v Corrib Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 8:00pm ;

U21 Premier:

Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm ;

U21 Championship:

Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;

St Patricks v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm ;

Dynamo Blues v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Gort Utd v East Galway Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm ;