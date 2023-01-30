SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (31st January – 8th February

Tuesday 31st January 2023
SFAI U15 Boys Interleague:
Galway League v Mayo League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:00pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
==
Wednesday 01st February 2023
U21 Premier:
Renmore v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Astro, 8:30pm ;
U21 Championship:
Craughwell United v Dynamo Blues , at Maree Astro, 8:00pm ;
==
Friday 03rd February 2023
Connacht Junior Shield:
Ballymoe FC v Salthill Devon B, at TBC, 8:15pm ;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
Moyne Villa B v Colga B, at Headford, 8:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Moyne Villa Brown v Corofin Utd Brown, at Headford, 7:00pm ;
==
Saturday 04th February 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Colemanstown Utd v Dynamo Blues , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
Loughrea v Craughwell United , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kiltullagh , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Galway Bohs v Moyne Villa B, at Headford, 2:00pm Note Venue;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Moyne Villa v Craughwell United , at Headford, 7:00pm ;
U16 National Cup Boys:
Tuam Celtic v Corinthian Boys , at Tuam, 3:00pm Round of 32;
U16 National Trophy Boys:
Castlerea Celtic v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Ballinrobe Town v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U15 National Cup Boys:
Colga v St Josephs , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round of 32;
Belvedere v Mervue Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm Round of 32;
Knocknacarra v Letterkenny Rovers , at Cappagh Park, 3:00pm Round of 32;
U15 SFAI Girls Interleague:
Donegal League v Galway League , at Donegal League, <> ;
U14 National Cup Boys :
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round of 32;
Ballinasloe Town v Ratoath Harps , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;
U14 National Trophy Boys:
Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Athenry, 12:30pm ;
U14 Boys Premier:
Knocknacarra v Maree/Oranmore , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
Ballinasloe Town v Athenry , at Ballinasloe, 12:00pm ;
U14 Boys Championship:
Loughrea v Ramblers , at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
Corrib Celtic v St Bernards , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Corofin Utd , at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm ;
Mervue Utd B v Kiltullagh , at Mervue, 12:30pm ;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
St Patricks v Ballinasloe Town B, at Caherlistrane, 12:00pm ;
West Coast Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore B v Colemanstown Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra B v MacDara , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Corrib Rangers v Moyne Villa B, at Westside, 12:00pm ;
Loughrea B v Renmore , at Loughrea, 12:00pm ;
East Galway Utd v Colga B, at Kiltormer, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Ballinasloe Town C, at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
West Utd v Maree/Oranmore C, at South Park, 12:00pm ;
Athenry v MacDara B, at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Tuam Celtic B v Gort Utd , at Tuam, 12:00pm ;
Kinvara Utd B v Oughterard B, at Kinvara, 12:15pm ;
Knocknacarra C v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm ;
U14 SFAI Girls Interleague:
Galway League v Metropolitan Girls League , at Drom, 3:30pm ;
U14 Girls Connacht Cup :
Corrib Celtic v Ballinrobe Town , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
U14 Girls Connacht Shield:
Mervue Utd v Killala , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
U13 National Cup Boys :
TBD v Ballinasloe Town , at TBC, 2:00pm Round of 32;
Listowel Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Listowel Celtic, 2:00pm Round of 32;
U13 SFAI Girls Interleague:
Galway League v South MGL , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
U12 National Cup Boys :
Knocknacarra v St Brendans Park , at Cappagh Park, 12:45pm Round of 32;
U12 National Trophy Boys:
Corofin Utd v Westport United , at Corofin, 2:00pm ;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Mervue Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Mervue, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Ballinasloe Town Brown v Galway Bohs , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;
Athenry Brown v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 10:30am ;
Loughrea v Tuam Celtic , at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Knocknacarra Green v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Kiltullagh v Colga , at Kiltullagh, 10:30am ;
Renmore v Corrib Rangers , at Renmore, 10:30am ;
Kinvara Utd v St Bernards , at Kinvara, 10:30am ;
Craughwell United v Kilshanvey Utd , at Craughwell, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:
Renmore Navy v Athenry Navy, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
Loughrea Navy v Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Craughwell United Navy v Kinvara Utd Navy, at Craughwell, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Colemanstown Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Colemanstown, 10:30am ;
Colga v Gort Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am ;
Galway Hibs Purple v Athenry Purple, at Bohermore, 10:30am ;
Tuam Celtic Purple v Oughterard Purple, at Tuam, 10:30am ;
West Coast Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Letterfrack, 12:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
Salthill Devon Red v Cregmore/Claregalway Red, at Drom, 10:30am ;
Kilshanvey Utd Red v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore Purple v Knocknacarra Red, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
St Bernards Red v Corrib Celtic Red, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:
Ballinasloe Town v Corrib Celtic , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am ;
Oughterard v Mervue Utd Yellow, at New Village, 10:30am ;
Galway Hibs Yellow v Salthill Devon Yellow, at Bohermore, 10:30am ;
U12 SFAI Girls Interleague:
Midlands League v Galway 1 , at TBC, <> ;
Galway2 v Clare League , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
==
Sunday 05th February 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Tuam Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;
Connacht Junior Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am ;
Cois Fharraige v Ballina Town , at Ros A Mhil, 2:00pm ;
Oughterard v Cartron United FC , at New Village, 2:00pm ;
Manulla v Maree/Oranmore , at Manulla FC, 2:00pm ;
CP Ajax v West Utd , at CP Ajax, 2:00pm ;
Ballinasloe Town v Athenry , at Ballinasloe, 2:00pm ;
Manorhamilton Rangers v Colga , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
University of Galway v St Johns , at Dangan, 2:00pm ;
Salthill Devon v Carbury FC , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
Colga B v Claremorris , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
Galway Hibs v Castlebar Celtic , at Bohermore, 2:00pm ;
Westport United B v Corrib Rangers , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Junior Shield:
Cam Celtic v Maree/Oranmore B, at Cam Celtic, 2:00pm ;
Swinford v Athenry B, at Cloonaboy, 2:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Kinvara Utd , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
Benbulben v Loughrea B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
West Coast Utd v Crossmolina , at Letterfrack, 2:00pm ;
Ladies Premier:
Colga v Corrib Rangers , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm ;
FAI Youth Inter-league Cup:
Galway League v Cork League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Shield U18 Boys:
Craughwell United v Knocknacarra , at Craughwell, 11:00am ;
Salthill Devon B v Athenry , at Drom, 11:00am ;
TBD v Moyne Villa , at TBC, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic v Manulla , at Tuam, 2:00pm ;
Claremorris v Colemanstown Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
St Bernards v Abbey Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 2:00pm ;
U18 Championship Boys:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Cois Fharraige , at Furbo, 11:00am ;
Renmore v Kinvara Utd , at Renmore, 11:00am ;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
East Galway Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;
U16 National Cup Boys:
Mervue Utd v Ashford Rovers , at Mervue, 2:00pm Round of 32;
U16 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 11:00am ;
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Championship:
MacDara v Colga , at Carraroe Astro, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corrib Celtic , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;
Salthill Devon B v Loughrea , at Drom, 12:00pm ;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:30am ;
Galway Bohs v Kinvara Utd , at Shantalla, 11:30am ;
Renmore v Oughterard , at Renmore, 11:30am ;
Athenry B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Athenry, 11:30am ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Headford, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic B v East Galway Utd , at Tuam, 11:00am ;
Kiltullagh B v Corrib Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;
GFA U16 Girls:
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Kilshanvey Utd v Manulla , at Kilconly, 2:00pm ;
U16 Girls Connacht Shield:
Maree/Oranmore v Castlebar Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 12:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Championship:
Knocknacarra B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
St Bernards v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm ;
East Galway Utd v Moyne Villa , at Kiltormer, 3:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Division 1:
Colga v Corrib Rangers , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore B, at New Village, 12:00pm ;
Athenry B v Kilshanvey Utd , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
U12 Girls Connacht Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Athenry , at Furbo, 10:00am ;
Merville Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Salthill Devon v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Drom, 11:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Oughterard v Colga B, at New Village, 11:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Craughwell United v Kilshanvey Utd , at Craughwell, 10:00am ;
Colemanstown Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;
Kiltullagh v Moyne Villa , at Kiltullagh, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Corofin Utd , at Cregmore, 10:00am ;
Colga C v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Salthill Devon B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Drom, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
Athenry B v Knocknacarra C, at Athenry, 10:00am ;
==
Monday 06th February 2023
U21 Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v St Patricks , at Cregmore, 1:00pm ;
U17 Boys Division 1:
St Bernards v MacDara , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am ;
GFA U15 Girls Championship:
Maree/Oranmore v Moyne Villa , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Division 1:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Corofin Utd B v Galway Bohs , at Corofin, 11:00am ;
U13 Boys Championship:
Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 2:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Premier:
Knocknacarra v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
==
Tuesday 07th February 2023
U17 Boys Premier :
Colemanstown Utd v Salthill Devon , at Drom, 8:15pm ;
Wednesday 08th February 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Galway Hibs v Corrib Celtic , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 8:00pm ;
U21 Premier:
Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Mervue, 8:00pm ;
U21 Championship:
Craughwell United v Corrib Celtic , at Craughwell, 8:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;
St Patricks v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm ;
Dynamo Blues v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 8:00pm ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Gort Utd v East Galway Utd , at Maree Astro, 7:00pm ;