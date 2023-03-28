SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (28th March – 5th April 2023)

Tuesday 28th March 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Loughrea v Maree/Oranmore B, at Maree Astro, 8:30pm Note Venue;
U16 Division 3 Cup:
Corrib Celtic B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;
Knocknacarra C v East Galway Utd , at Cappagh Park, 8:00pm Round 1;
Moyne Villa B v Gort Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Round 1;
U13 Boys Premier:
Colga v Ballinasloe Town , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm ;
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm Round 9;
U12 Premier/Championship Cup:
Knocknacarra Green v Corofin Utd , at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Cregmore, 6:30pm ;
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 6:30pm ;
Salthill Devon v Tuam Celtic , at Drom, 6:30pm ;
U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Ballinasloe Town v Oughterard , at Ballinasloe, 6:30pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Renmore , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;
Corrib Rangers v Galway Hibs Yellow, at Westside, 6:30pm ;
Kiltullagh v Kilshanvey Utd , at Kiltullagh, 6:30pm ;
U12 Division 5 and 6 Cup:
Salthill Devon Red v Corrib Celtic Red, at Drom, 6:30pm ;
Knocknacarra Red v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Cappagh Park, 6:30pm ;
Athenry Navy v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at Athenry, 6:30pm ;
St Bernards Red v Renmore Navy, at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Red, at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm ;
Maree/Oranmore Purple v Loughrea Navy, at Oranmore, 6:30pm ;
Kinvara Utd Navy v Kilshanvey Utd Red, at Kinvara, 6:30pm ;
Craughwell United Navy v Maree/Oranmore Navy, at Craughwell, 6:30pm ;
==
Wednesday 29th March 2023
U21 Championship Shield:
Corrib Celtic v St Patricks , at Annaghdown, 6:30pm ;
U21 Premier Cup:
Mervue Utd v Renmore , at Mervue, 7:30pm ;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Moyne Villa , at Headford, 7:30pm Note Venue ;
U17 Boys Premier :
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 8:30pm ;
U17 Boys Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Corrib Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:30pm Round 4;
Galway Hibs v Moyne Villa , at Bohermore, 6:30pm Round 9;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Salthill Devon B, at Kiltullagh, 7:30pm ;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Renmore v Galway Bohs , at Renmore, 6:30pm Round 12;
GFA U16 Girls:
Athenry v Maree/Oranmore , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 6;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Colga v Loughrea , at Clarinbridge, 5:30pm Round 1;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Salthill Devon , at Furbo, 6:00pm Round 1;
Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 6:45pm ;
U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Renmore v Moyne Villa B, at Renmore, 6:30pm Round 1;
U13 Boys Premier:
Tuam Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Tuam, 7:30pm Round 8;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Athenry Brown v Ballinasloe Town Brown, at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 13;
==
Thursday 30th March 2023
U17 GFA Girls Cup:
Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
U16 Boys Premier:
Salthill Devon v Moyne Villa , at Drom, 8:00pm Round 11;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
Maree/Oranmore B v St Patricks , at Maree Astro, 6:30pm ;
U13 GFA Girls Prem/Champ Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 6:30pm ;
U12 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Craughwell United v Kinvara Utd , at Craughwell, 6:30pm ;
Colga v St Bernards , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Maree/Oranmore B v Kinvara Utd , at Oranmore, 6:30pm ;
==
Friday 31st March 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Salthill Devon v West Utd , at Drom Astro, 8:00pm Round 6;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
West Coast Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 7:30pm Note Venue;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Maree/Oranmore C v Colga B, at Maree Astro, 8:15pm Round 15;
U17 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Kilshanvey Utd v Moyne Villa B, at Headford, 7:30pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 8:00pm Round 8;
U13 Division 5 Cup:
Tuam Celtic C v Kiltullagh B, at Tuam, 6:30pm Round 1;
U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:
Athenry Navy v Merlin Woods Sports Club Navy, at Athenry, 6:30pm Round 13;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Kiltullagh v Corrib Rangers , at Kiltullagh, 7:15pm Round 5;
==
Saturday 01st April 2023
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Galway Hibs v Mervue Utd , at Bohermore, 2:00pm Round 6;
Renmore v Athenry , at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 6;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Maree/Oranmore B v Corrib Rangers , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Loughrea , at Loughrea, 2:00pm Note Venue;
Colemanstown Utd v Knocknacarra , at Cappagh Park, 2:30pm Note Venue ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Cois Fharraige v Oughterard , at Carraroe Astro, 2:00pm Round 4;
Athenry B v Moyne Villa , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 7;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Galway Bohs v Kiltullagh , at Kiltullagh Astro, 2:30pm Note Venue;
SFAI U16 Boys Interleague:
Galway League v Kilkenny League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 2:00pm Cup S/F;
U15 Premier/Championship Cup:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Knocknacarra B, at Cregmore, 2:00pm Request;
U15 GFA Girls Div 1 Cup:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 12:30pm ;
Connacht Shield U14 Boys:
Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore , at New Village, 2:00pm Q/F;
U14 Boys Premier:
Knocknacarra v Salthill Devon , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 5;
Athenry v Colga , at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 12;
Ballinasloe Town v Tuam Celtic , at TBC, 12:00pm Round 12;
U14 Boys Championship:
Loughrea v Kinvara Utd , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 11;
U14 Division 1 Boys:
St Bernards v Kiltullagh , at Abbeyknockmoy, 12:00pm Round 12;
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd B, at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 12;
Craughwell United v Corofin Utd , at Craughwell, 12:00pm Round 12;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Kilshanvey Utd , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:00pm Round 12;
U14 Division 2 Boys:
West Coast Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Letterfrack, 12:00pm Round 10;
Knocknacarra B v Colemanstown Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm Round 10;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v St Patricks , at Furbo, 2:30pm Round 10;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Corofin Utd B v East Galway Utd , at Corofin, 12:00pm Round 13;
Moyne Villa B v Renmore , at Headford, 12:00pm Round 13;
Loughrea B v Corrib Rangers , at Loughrea, 12:00pm Round 13;
Colga B v Galway Bohs , at Clarinbridge, 2:30pm Request;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
Corrib Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore C, at Annaghdown, 12:00pm Round 13;
Ballinasloe Town C v MacDara B, at TBC, 12:00pm Round 13;
Athenry v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Athenry, 12:00pm Round 13;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Oughterard B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at New Village, 12:00pm Round 12;
Kinvara Utd B v Knocknacarra C, at Kinvara, 12:00pm Round 12;
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Tuam Celtic B, at Cregmore, 12:00pm Round 12;
U13 Division 5 Cup:
Renmore B v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Renmore, 10:30am Round 1;
SFAI U12 Boys Interleague:
Galway League 1 v Wexford Football League , at Mervue Astro, 2:00pm Bowl Q/F;
Connacht Shield U12 Boys:
Craughwell United v Colemanstown Utd , at Craughwell, 12:00pm Q/F;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon v Athenry , at Drom, 10:30am Round 9;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Maree/Oranmore , at Cregmore, 10:30am Round 9;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Knocknacarra Green v Loughrea , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 2;
Corofin Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway Green, at Corofin, 10:30am Round 2;
U12 Boys Div 1 – Yellow:
Corrib Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Annaghdown, 10:30am Round 3;
Salthill Devon Yellow v Galway Hibs Yellow, at Drom, 10:30am Round 3;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
St Bernards v Colga , at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 14;
Kinvara Utd v Kiltullagh , at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 14;
Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Westside Astro, 2:00pm Round 14;
U12 Boys Div 3 – Purple:
Gort Utd v Athenry Purple, at Gort, 10:30am Round 3;
Galway Hibs Purple v West Coast Utd , at Bohermore, 12:00pm ;
U12 Boys Div 4 – Brown:
Galway Bohs v East Galway Utd , at Shantalla, 10:30am Round 13;
Corofin Utd Brown v Maree/Oranmore Brown, at Corofin, 10:30am Round 13;
Knocknacarra Brown v Moyne Villa Brown, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 13;
U12 Boys Div 5 – Red:
St Bernards Red v Maree/Oranmore Purple, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am Round 13;
Kilshanvey Utd Red v Salthill Devon Red, at Kilconly, 10:30am Round 13;
Knocknacarra Red v Corrib Celtic Red, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 13;
Cregmore/Claregalway Red v Bearna Na Forbacha Red, at Cregmore, 12:30pm Round 13;
U12 Boys Div 6 – Navy:
Maree/Oranmore Navy v Craughwell United Navy, at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 13;
Loughrea Navy v Renmore Navy, at Loughrea, 10:30am Round 13;
Kinvara Utd Navy v Cregmore/Claregalway Navy, at Kinvara, 10:30am Round 13;
==
Sunday 02nd April 2023
GFA Ladies Cup:
Mervue Utd v Athenry , at Mervue, 2:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Salthill Devon , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
St Bernards v Colga , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 17;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Craughwell United v University of Galway , at Craughwell, 11:00am Round 17;
Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:
Tuam Celtic v Corrib Rangers , at Tuam, 2:00pm Round 6;
GFA U19 Girls Premier:
Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 2;
Connacht Cup U18 Boys:
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
Connacht Shield U18 Boys:
Knocknacarra v Tuam Celtic , at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm S/F;
Calry Bohs v Salthill Devon B, at Carly Bohs, 2:00pm S/F;
U18 Premier Boys:
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 11:00am Round 14;
Mervue Utd v Tuam Celtic , at Mervue, 11:00am Round 14;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Colga , at Cregmore, 3:00pm Request;
U18 Championship Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Athenry , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 3;
Kinvara Utd v Renmore , at Kinvara, 11:00am Round 3;
Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 11:30am Round 2;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
Athenry B v East Galway Utd , at Athenry, 2:00pm Round 1;
Moyne Villa v West Coast Utd , at Headford, 2:00pm Round 4;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore B, at Oranmore, 2:00pm Note Venue;
U16 Boys Premier:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Maree/Oranmore , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 11;
Athenry v Mervue Utd , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 11;
U16 Boys Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Tuam Celtic , at Cregmore, 11:00am Round 4;
Knocknacarra B v Colga , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Division 1:
St Bernards v Corrib Celtic , at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 2;
Kiltullagh v Loughrea , at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 2;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Athenry B v Renmore , at Athenry, 11:00am Round 13;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Kinvara Utd , at Furbo, 11:00am Round 13;
Galway Bohs v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Shantalla, 11:00am Round 13;
Oughterard v Maree/Oranmore B, at New Village, 11:00am Round 13;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Moyne Villa B v Gort Utd , at Headford, 11:00am Round 12;
Corrib Celtic B v East Galway Utd , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 12;
Kiltullagh B v Tuam Celtic B, at Kiltullagh, 11:00am Round 12;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Real Tubber v Athenry , at TBC, <> ;
Ballinrobe Town v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, <> ;
Real Tubber v Athenry , at TBC, 2:00pm S/F;
Ballinrobe Town v Corrib Celtic , at TBC, 2:00pm S/F;
U16 Girls Connacht Shield:
Maree/Oranmore v St Johns Athletics , at Oranmore, 2:00pm S/F;
Maree/Oranmore v St Johns Athletics , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
U16 GFA Girls Cup:
Kilshanvey Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at TBC, 12:00pm Round 2;
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at TBC, 12:00pm ;
U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Knocknacarra C v Kilshanvey Utd , at Cappagh Park, 11:00am Round 1;
Colemanstown Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Colemanstown, 11:00am Round 1;
West Utd v Salthill Devon C, at South Park, 11:00am Round 1;
Oughterard B v Galway Bohs B, at New Village, 11:00am Round 1;
Corrib Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 1;
U14 Girls Connacht Cup :
Glen Celtic v Salthill Devon , at TBC, <> ;
U14 Girls Connacht Shield:
Maree/Oranmore v Mervue Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm S/F;
Cregmore/Claregalway v Carrick Town , at Cregmore, 2:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Athenry v Knocknacarra , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Championship:
Bearna Na Forbacha v St Bernards , at Furbo, 12:00pm Round 7;
East Galway Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kiltormer, 12:00pm Round 8;
U14 GFA Girls Div 1 Cup:
Colga v Oughterard , at Clarinbridge, 11:30am Round 1;
Athenry B v Knocknacarra C, at Athenry, 12:00pm Game Not Played;
Kilshanvey Utd v Corrib Rangers , at Kilconly, 12:00pm Not Played;
SFAI U13 Boys Interleague:
Galway League 1 v Waterford League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 3:00pm Cup Q/F;
U13 Boys Division 2:
West Coast Utd v Athenry B, at Letterfrack, 2:30pm ;
SFAI U12 Boys Interleague:
Galway League 2 v Waterford League , at Eamonn Deacy Park, 1:00pm Bowl Q/F;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Moyne Villa v Tuam Celtic , at Headford, 9:30am Round 2;
U12 Girls Connacht Cup:
Colga v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Salthill Devon v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Drom, 10:00am ;
U12 Girls Connacht Shield:
Westport United v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, <> ;
Corofin Utd v Newtown FC , at Corofin, 2:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Corrib Celtic v Colga B, at Annaghdown, 10:00am Round 7;
Mervue Utd v Oughterard , at Mervue, 10:00am Round 7;
Knocknacarra B v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am Round 7;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Colemanstown Utd v Moyne Villa , at Colemanstown, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Div 2:
Colga C v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am Round 6;
Loughrea v Salthill Devon B, at Loughrea, 10:00am Round 7;
Maree/Oranmore B v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Oranmore, 10:00am Round 10;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
Kiltullagh v Athenry B, at Kiltullagh, 10:00am Round 1;
Renmore v West Utd , at Renmore, 10:00am Round 8;
Knocknacarra C v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Millers Lane, 10:00am Round 9;
==
Monday 03rd April 2023
U15 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
St Patricks v Cregmore/Claregalway C, at Caherlistrane, 6:30pm Round 1;
U14 Boys Premier:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue, 7:00pm Round 12;
GFA U13 Girls Division 2:
St Bernards v Oughterard , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:30pm Pitch Unplayable;
==
Tuesday 04th April 2023
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Moyne Villa B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:00pm Round 1;
Ballinasloe Town v Athenry B, at Ballinasloe, 6:00pm Round 1;
U13 Boys Premier:
Tuam Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Tuam, 7:00pm ;
U13 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 7:00pm Round 14;
U13 Boys Division 1:
St Bernards v Colemanstown Utd , at Colemanstown, 6:30pm Note Venue;
GFA U13 Girls Premier:
Salthill Devon v Maree/Oranmore , at Drom, 7:30pm Round 7;
U12 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Gort Utd v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Gort, 6:30pm ;
Oughterard Purple v Corofin Utd Brown, at New Village, 6:30pm ;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Loughrea v Tuam Celtic , at Tuam, 7:30pm Note Venue;
==
Wednesday 05th April 2023
U17 Boys Premier :
Mervue Utd v Salthill Devon , at Mervue, 7:30pm Round 8;
U17 Boys Championship:
Moyne Villa v Galway Hibs , at Headford, 8:00pm Abandoned;
U16 Boys Premier:
Moyne Villa v Athenry , at Headford, 8:30pm Round 3;
U16 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Loughrea v Galway Bohs , at Loughrea, 6:00pm Quarter Final;
Corrib Celtic v Kiltullagh , at Annaghdown, 6:00pm Quarter Final;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Salthill Devon B, at Merlin Woods City Park, 6:00pm Quarter Final;
St Bernards v Kinvara Utd , at Abbeyknockmoy, 6:00pm Quarter Final;
U15 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Galway Bohs v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at Cregmore, 6:00pm Round 1;
U14 Division 3 and 4 Cup:
Maree/Oranmore C v West Utd , at Oranmore, 6:30pm Round 1;
Corofin Utd B v Colga B, at Corofin, 6:30pm Round 1;
Corrib Celtic B v Ballinasloe Town C, at Annaghdown, 6:30pm Round 1;
Loughrea B v Athenry , at Loughrea, 6:30pm Round 1;
Corrib Rangers v East Galway Utd , at Westside, 6:30pm Round 1;
GFA U14 Girls Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Corrib Celtic , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 4;
U13 Premier/Championship Cup:
Maree/Oranmore v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 7:00pm 1st Round;
U13 Boys Premier:
Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 7:00pm Round 14;
U13 Division 1 and 2 Cup:
Ramblers v Gort Utd , at Leitrim, 7:00pm Preliminary Round;
U12 Boys Premier – Blue:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Mervue Utd , at Cregmore, 7:00pm Round 5;
Salthill Devon v Knocknacarra , at Drom, 7:00pm Round 10;
U12 Boys Championship – Green:
Corofin Utd v Moyne Villa , at Corofin, 7:00pm Round 10;
U12 Boys Div 2 – Maroon:
Colga v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 6:30pm Round 9;
Renmore v Craughwell United , at Renmore, 6:30pm Round 14;
U12 GFA Girls Div 1/2 Cup:
Kiltullagh v Loughrea , at Kiltullagh, 6:45pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Colemanstown Utd , at Furbo, 6:45pm ;
Corofin Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Corofin, 6:45pm ;
Craughwell United v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Craughwell, 6:45pm ;