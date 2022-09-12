SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (12th-21st September 2022)

Monday, 12th September 2022

U13 Boys Division 1:

Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 6:15pm ;

U13 Boys Division 5:

Salthill Devon C v Kiltullagh B, at Drom, 7:00pm ;

Tuesday 13th September 2022

U15 Boys Championship:

Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Maree Astro, 6:15pm ;

GFA U15 Girls Premier:

Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Mervue Astro, 7:30pm ;

U13 Boys Premier:

Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 6:30pm ;

Wednesday 14th September 2022

Ladies Premier:

Salthill Devon v Corrib Rangers , at Drom, 8:00pm ;

FAI U17 Cup Boys:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;

U17 Boys Division 2:

Renmore v Loughrea , at Renmore, 6:15pm ;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue – All Weather, 8:00pm Round 1;

Thursday 15th September 2022

U18 Premier Boys:

Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue Astro, 7:45pm ;

Friday 16th September 2022

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 8:15pm ;

Saturday 17th September 2022

Connacht Cup U12 Boys:

Skyvalley Rovers v Oughterard , at Skyvalley Rovers, 10:30am Round 1;

Gort Utd v Dunmore Town , at Gort, 10:30am Round 1;

Moyne Villa v Renmore , at Headford, 10:30am Round 1;

Ballinasloe Town v Carrick Town , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 1;

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Claremorris , at Cregmore, 10:30am Round 1;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Castlebar Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am Round 1;

Galway Hibs v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Bohermore, 10:30am Round 1;

Mervue Utd v Loughrea , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 1;

Maree/Oranmore v Killoe Celtic FC , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 1;

Knocknacarra v Kilmurry FC , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 1;

Athenry v Melview FC , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 1;

Colga v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am Round 1;

Salthill Devon B v Salthill Devon B, at TBC, 10:30am Bye;

Kiltullagh v Ballina Town B, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am Round 1;

Tuam Celtic v Dromahair , at Tuam, 10:30am Round 1;

Knocknacarra B v Manulla B, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 1;

Corofin Utd v Ballaghdereen , at Corofin, 10:30am Round 1;

Newtown FC v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Newtown FC, 10:30am Round 1;

Craughwell United v Dunmore Town B, at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 1;

Inny Fc A v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, 10:30am Round 1;

Merville Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Mac Sharry Park Astro, 12:00pm Round 1;

Corofin Utd B v Westport United , at Corofin, 12:30pm Round 1;

Colemanstown Utd v Coolaney Utd , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 1;

Ballymote Celtic v Corrib Celtic , at Ballymote, 2:00pm Round 1;

Boyle Celtic v St Bernards , at Boyle Celtic, 2:00pm Round 1;

Valley Rovers v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm Round 1;

Killala v Salthill Devon , at Kilala, 3:00pm Round 1;

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Calry Bohs v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Swinford v Moyne Villa , at Cloonaboy, 2:00pm ;

Westport United v Colga , at TBC, 3:30pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Maree/Oranmore v Renmore , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm ;

West Utd v Galway Hibs , at South Park, 2:00pm ;

Athenry v Colga , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Loughrea v Tuam Celtic , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:

Gort Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Gort, 2:00pm ;

Kiltullagh v Salthill Devon B, at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Galway Bohs , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Colga B v Loughrea B, at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;

Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 2:00pm ;

GFA U17 Girls Championship:

Oughterard v Colemanstown Utd , at New Village, 2:00pm ;

U14 Division 3 Boys:

Moyne Villa B v Corrib Rangers , at Headford, 12:00pm ;

Renmore v Loughrea B, at Renmore, 12:00pm ;

Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 4 Boys:

Ballinasloe Town C v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at TBC, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore C v West Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

MacDara B v Athenry , at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;

U14 Division 5 Boys:

Knocknacarra C v Oughterard B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Cregmore/Claregalway C v Gort Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

Kinvara Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Boys:

Kilglass v St Patricks , at Kilglass, 12:00pm Round 1;

Ballymote Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Cleveragh Astro, 12:00pm Round 1;

Westport United B v Colga , at Westport United, 12:00pm Round 1;

Killoe Celtic FC v St Bernards , at Killoe Celtic, 12:00pm Round 1;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Gurteen Celtic, at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 1;

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Strand Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:30pm Round 1;

Knocknacarra v Carrick Town , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 1;

Tuam Celtic v Calry Bohs , at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 1;

Mervue Utd v Ballisodare Utd , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 1;

Maree/Oranmore B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 1;

Loughrea v Kilmurry FC , at Loughrea, 12:30pm Round 1;

Moyne Villa v Swinford , at Headford, 12:30pm Round 1;

Salthill Devon v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Drom Astro, 12:30pm Round 1;

Oughterard v West Coast Utd , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 1;

Athenry v Yeats Utd , at Athenry, 12:30pm Round 1;

Kiltullagh v Corofin Utd B, at Kiltullagh, 12:30pm Round 1;

Corofin Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Corofin, 12:30pm Round 1;

Ballinasloe Town B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Ballinasloe, 12:30pm Round 1;

Mervue Utd B v Roscommon Town , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 1;

Glen Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Kinvara, 12:30pm Round 1;

Westport United v Craughwell United , at Westport United, 2:00pm Round 1;

Partry Athletic v Corrib Celtic , at Partry Athletic, 2:00pm Round 1;

Castlebar Celtic v Colemanstown Utd , at Castlebar Celtic, 2:30pm Round 1;

Galway Bohs v Boyle Celtic , at Shantalla, 2:30pm Round 1;

Connacht Cup U14 Girls:

Killala v Kinvara Utd , at TBC, 1:30pm ;

Newtown FC v Colga , at Newtown FC, 2:00pm ;

Strand Celtic v Craughwell United , at Strand Celtic, 6:00pm Strandhill Village;

Ballymote Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, 6:00pm Brother Wallfrid Park;

U12 Boys Brown:

Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Millers Lane, 10:30am ;

East Galway Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Navy:

Maree/Oranmore D v Athenry C, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

Renmore B v Cregmore/Claregalway E, at Renmore, 10:30am ;

Loughrea B v Kinvara Utd B, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;

Craughwell United B v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Craughwell, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Purple:

Galway Hibs v West Coast Utd , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Red:

St Bernards B v Cregmore/Claregalway D, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;

Salthill Devon C v Corrib Celtic B, at Drom, 10:30am ;

Kilshanvey Utd B v Knocknacarra D, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;

Maree/Oranmore C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;

U12 Boys Yellow:

Galway Hibs v Ballinasloe Town , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;

Connacht Cup U12 Girls:

Westport United v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 12:00pm ;

Killala v Craughwell United , at TBC, 12:00pm ;

Merville Utd v Loughrea Rams, at TBC, 12:00pm ;

Ballinrobe Town v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 1:00pm ;

St Johns Athletics v Mervue Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm ;

Newtown FC v Corrib Celtic , at Newtown FC, 2:00pm ;

Ballaghdereen v Knocknacarra , at Ballaghdereen, 2:00pm ;

Coolaney Utd v Athenry , at TBC, 2:00pm Community Park Coolaney;

Ballymote Celtic v Kiltullagh , at TBC, 4:00pm Brother Walfrid Park;

Sunday 18th September 2022

U16 Girls Connacht Cup:

Corrib Celtic v Colemanstown Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;

Craughwell United v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Craughwell, 12:00pm ;

Loughrea v Boyle Celtic , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:

Mervue Utd v St Bernards , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:

Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;

Corrib Rangers v West Coast Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ;

Dynamo Blues v Colemanstown Utd , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

Mervue Utd B v University of Galway , at Mervue, 11:00am ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :

Cregmore/Claregalway v Cois Fharraige , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

St Patricks v Moyne Villa , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;

East Utd v Corofin Utd , at Castle Park, 11:00am ;

MacDara v Athenry B, at Carraroe Astro, 1:30pm ;

Oughterard v Renmore B, at New Village, 1:30pm ;

Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:

Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 4:00pm ;

West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club. , at South Park, 4:00pm ;

Dynamo Blues v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 4:00pm ;

GFA U19 Ladies Premier:

Colemanstown Utd v Athenry , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;

U18 Premier Boys:

Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Tuam, 11:00am ;

U18 Championship Boys:

Athenry v Kinvara Utd , at Athenry, 11:00am ;

Renmore v Cois Fharraige , at Renmore, 11:00am ;

Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 11:30am ;

U18 Division 1 Boys:

East Galway Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:00am ;

Craughwell United v Colga B, at Craughwell, 11:00am ;

Moyne Villa v Corrib Rangers , at Headford, 11:00am ;

Knocknacarra B v Athenry B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;

Salthill Devon B v St Bernards , at Drom, 11:00am ;

FAI U17 Cup Boys:

Manulla v Mervue Utd , at Manulla FC, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

U16 Boys Division 1:

Cregmore/Claregalway B v Salthill Devon B, at Cregmore, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 2:

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Furbo, 11:00am ;

U16 Boys Division 3:

Kiltullagh B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;

Tuam Celtic B v Corrib Celtic B, at Tuam, 11:00am ;

Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 11:00am ;

Connacht Cup U16 Boys:

Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 1;

St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 1;

Ballymote Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Cleveragh Astro, 2:00pm Round 1;

Yeats Utd v Kiltullagh , at Carney Village, 2:00pm Round 1;

Kilmurry FC v Loughrea , at Kilmurry, 2:00pm Round 1;

Salthill Devon v Benbulben , at Drom, 2:00pm Round 1;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Ballyhaunis Town , at Furbo, 2:00pm Round 1;

Maree/Oranmore v Ballinrobe Town , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 1;

Colga v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round 1;

Colemanstown Utd v St Johns Athletics , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 1;

Renmore v Manulla , at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 1;

Castlerea Celtic v Athenry , at Castlerea, 2:00pm Round 1;

Killoe Celtic FC v Moyne Villa , at Killoe Celtic, 2:00pm Round 1;

Knocknacarra B v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 2:00pm Bye;

St Johns v Kinvara Utd , at Cleveragh Astro, 4:00pm Round 1;

Merville Utd v Gort Utd , at Merville United, 4:00pm Round 1;

Boyle Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Boyle Celtic, 4:00pm Round 1;

GFA U16 Girls:

Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

GFA U14 Girls Division 1:

Athenry B v Oughterard , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;

Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;

Connacht Cup U14 Girls:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;

Athenry v Real Tubber , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;

Kiltullagh v Castlebar Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Westport United , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Salthill Devon v Benbulben , at Drom, 2:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Ballyglass , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;

GFA U12 Girls Championship:

Knocknacarra B v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 1:

Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Westside, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 2:

Colga v Salthill Devon B, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha B v Corofin Utd , at Furbo, 10:00am ;

GFA U12 Girls Division 3:

Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 10:00am ;

West Utd v Knocknacarra C, at South Park, 10:00am ;

Connacht Cup U12 Girls:

Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;

Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 10:00am ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Boyle Celtic , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;

Colemanstown Utd v St Johns , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;

Maree/Oranmore B v Yeats Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;

Wednesday 21st September 2022

U21 Premier:

Colga v Mervue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 8:00pm ;

Renmore v Maree/Oranmore , at Renmore, 8:00pm ;

Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 8:00pm ;

U21 Championship:

Cregmore/Claregalway v Dynamo Blues , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;

St Patricks v Oughterard , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm ;

Moyne Villa v St Bernards , at Headford, 8:00pm ;

Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm ;

Bearna Na Forbacha v Tuam Celtic , at Furbo, 8:00pm ;