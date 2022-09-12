SOCCER: Galway Junior League Fixtures (12th-21st September 2022)

Monday, 12th September 2022
U13 Boys Division 1:
Renmore v St Bernards , at Renmore, 6:15pm ;
U13 Boys Division 5:
Salthill Devon C v Kiltullagh B, at Drom, 7:00pm ;
Tuesday 13th September 2022
U15 Boys Championship:
Maree/Oranmore v Colga , at Maree Astro, 6:15pm ;
GFA U15 Girls Premier:
Corrib Celtic v Mervue Utd , at Mervue Astro, 7:30pm ;
U13 Boys Premier:
Ballinasloe Town v Colga , at Ballinasloe, 6:30pm ;
Wednesday 14th September 2022
Ladies Premier:
Salthill Devon v Corrib Rangers , at Drom, 8:00pm ;
FAI U17 Cup Boys:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Maree Astro, 8:15pm ;
U17 Boys Division 2:
Renmore v Loughrea , at Renmore, 6:15pm ;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Mervue Utd v Knocknacarra , at Mervue – All Weather, 8:00pm Round 1;
Thursday 15th September 2022
U18 Premier Boys:
Mervue Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Mervue Astro, 7:45pm ;
Friday 16th September 2022
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic , at Drom, 8:15pm ;
Saturday 17th September 2022
Connacht Cup U12 Boys:
Skyvalley Rovers v Oughterard , at Skyvalley Rovers, 10:30am Round 1;
Gort Utd v Dunmore Town , at Gort, 10:30am Round 1;
Moyne Villa v Renmore , at Headford, 10:30am Round 1;
Ballinasloe Town v Carrick Town , at Ballinasloe, 10:30am Round 1;
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Claremorris , at Cregmore, 10:30am Round 1;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Castlebar Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 10:30am Round 1;
Galway Hibs v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Bohermore, 10:30am Round 1;
Mervue Utd v Loughrea , at Mervue, 10:30am Round 1;
Maree/Oranmore v Killoe Celtic FC , at Oranmore, 10:30am Round 1;
Knocknacarra v Kilmurry FC , at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 1;
Athenry v Melview FC , at Athenry, 10:30am Round 1;
Colga v Kinvara Utd , at Clarinbridge, 10:30am Round 1;
Salthill Devon B v Salthill Devon B, at TBC, 10:30am Bye;
Kiltullagh v Ballina Town B, at Kiltullagh, 10:30am Round 1;
Tuam Celtic v Dromahair , at Tuam, 10:30am Round 1;
Knocknacarra B v Manulla B, at Cappagh Park, 10:30am Round 1;
Corofin Utd v Ballaghdereen , at Corofin, 10:30am Round 1;
Newtown FC v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Newtown FC, 10:30am Round 1;
Craughwell United v Dunmore Town B, at Craughwell, 10:30am Round 1;
Inny Fc A v Cregmore/Claregalway , at TBC, 10:30am Round 1;
Merville Utd v Mervue Utd B, at Mac Sharry Park Astro, 12:00pm Round 1;
Corofin Utd B v Westport United , at Corofin, 12:30pm Round 1;
Colemanstown Utd v Coolaney Utd , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 1;
Ballymote Celtic v Corrib Celtic , at Ballymote, 2:00pm Round 1;
Boyle Celtic v St Bernards , at Boyle Celtic, 2:00pm Round 1;
Valley Rovers v Maree/Oranmore B, at TBC, 2:00pm Round 1;
Killala v Salthill Devon , at Kilala, 3:00pm Round 1;
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Calry Bohs v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Swinford v Moyne Villa , at Cloonaboy, 2:00pm ;
Westport United v Colga , at TBC, 3:30pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Maree/Oranmore v Renmore , at Maree Astro, 2:00pm ;
West Utd v Galway Hibs , at South Park, 2:00pm ;
Athenry v Colga , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Maree/Oranmore B v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
Loughrea v Tuam Celtic , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 2:
Gort Utd v Kinvara Utd , at Gort, 2:00pm ;
Kiltullagh v Salthill Devon B, at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Galway Bohs , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
Colga B v Loughrea B, at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm ;
Moyne Villa B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Headford, 2:00pm ;
GFA U17 Girls Championship:
Oughterard v Colemanstown Utd , at New Village, 2:00pm ;
U14 Division 3 Boys:
Moyne Villa B v Corrib Rangers , at Headford, 12:00pm ;
Renmore v Loughrea B, at Renmore, 12:00pm ;
Colga B v East Galway Utd , at Clarinbridge, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 4 Boys:
Ballinasloe Town C v Cregmore/Claregalway B, at TBC, 12:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore C v West Utd , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
MacDara B v Athenry , at Carraroe Astro, 12:00pm ;
U14 Division 5 Boys:
Knocknacarra C v Oughterard B, at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
Cregmore/Claregalway C v Gort Utd , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
Kinvara Utd B v Bearna Na Forbacha C, at Kinvara, 12:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Boys:
Kilglass v St Patricks , at Kilglass, 12:00pm Round 1;
Ballymote Celtic v Ballinasloe Town , at Cleveragh Astro, 12:00pm Round 1;
Westport United B v Colga , at Westport United, 12:00pm Round 1;
Killoe Celtic FC v St Bernards , at Killoe Celtic, 12:00pm Round 1;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Gurteen Celtic, at Furbo, 12:30pm Round 1;
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Strand Celtic , at Merlin Woods City Park, 12:30pm Round 1;
Knocknacarra v Carrick Town , at Cappagh Park, 12:30pm Round 1;
Tuam Celtic v Calry Bohs , at Tuam, 12:30pm Round 1;
Mervue Utd v Ballisodare Utd , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 1;
Maree/Oranmore B v Bearna Na Forbacha , at Oranmore, 12:30pm Round 1;
Loughrea v Kilmurry FC , at Loughrea, 12:30pm Round 1;
Moyne Villa v Swinford , at Headford, 12:30pm Round 1;
Salthill Devon v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Drom Astro, 12:30pm Round 1;
Oughterard v West Coast Utd , at New Village, 12:30pm Round 1;
Athenry v Yeats Utd , at Athenry, 12:30pm Round 1;
Kiltullagh v Corofin Utd B, at Kiltullagh, 12:30pm Round 1;
Corofin Utd v Maree/Oranmore , at Corofin, 12:30pm Round 1;
Ballinasloe Town B v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Ballinasloe, 12:30pm Round 1;
Mervue Utd B v Roscommon Town , at Mervue, 12:30pm Round 1;
Glen Celtic v Kinvara Utd , at Kinvara, 12:30pm Round 1;
Westport United v Craughwell United , at Westport United, 2:00pm Round 1;
Partry Athletic v Corrib Celtic , at Partry Athletic, 2:00pm Round 1;
Castlebar Celtic v Colemanstown Utd , at Castlebar Celtic, 2:30pm Round 1;
Galway Bohs v Boyle Celtic , at Shantalla, 2:30pm Round 1;
Connacht Cup U14 Girls:
Killala v Kinvara Utd , at TBC, 1:30pm ;
Newtown FC v Colga , at Newtown FC, 2:00pm ;
Strand Celtic v Craughwell United , at Strand Celtic, 6:00pm Strandhill Village;
Ballymote Celtic v Maree/Oranmore , at TBC, 6:00pm Brother Wallfrid Park;
U12 Boys Brown:
Galway Bohs v Athenry B, at Millers Lane, 10:30am ;
East Galway Utd v Ballinasloe Town B, at Kiltormer, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Navy:
Maree/Oranmore D v Athenry C, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
Renmore B v Cregmore/Claregalway E, at Renmore, 10:30am ;
Loughrea B v Kinvara Utd B, at Loughrea, 10:30am ;
Craughwell United B v Merlin Woods Sports Club B, at Craughwell, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Purple:
Galway Hibs v West Coast Utd , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Red:
St Bernards B v Cregmore/Claregalway D, at Abbeyknockmoy, 10:30am ;
Salthill Devon C v Corrib Celtic B, at Drom, 10:30am ;
Kilshanvey Utd B v Knocknacarra D, at Kilconly, 10:30am ;
Maree/Oranmore C v Bearna Na Forbacha B, at Oranmore, 10:30am ;
U12 Boys Yellow:
Galway Hibs v Ballinasloe Town , at Bohermore, 10:30am ;
Connacht Cup U12 Girls:
Westport United v Salthill Devon , at TBC, 12:00pm ;
Killala v Craughwell United , at TBC, 12:00pm ;
Merville Utd v Loughrea Rams, at TBC, 12:00pm ;
Ballinrobe Town v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 1:00pm ;
St Johns Athletics v Mervue Utd , at TBC, 2:00pm ;
Newtown FC v Corrib Celtic , at Newtown FC, 2:00pm ;
Ballaghdereen v Knocknacarra , at Ballaghdereen, 2:00pm ;
Coolaney Utd v Athenry , at TBC, 2:00pm Community Park Coolaney;
Ballymote Celtic v Kiltullagh , at TBC, 4:00pm Brother Walfrid Park;
Sunday 18th September 2022
U16 Girls Connacht Cup:
Corrib Celtic v Colemanstown Utd , at Annaghdown, 12:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Athenry , at Oranmore, 12:00pm ;
Craughwell United v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Craughwell, 12:00pm ;
Loughrea v Boyle Celtic , at Loughrea, 2:00pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Premier:
Mervue Utd v St Bernards , at Mervue, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Championship:
Merlin Woods Sports Club v Craughwell United , at Merlin Woods City Park, 11:00am ;
Corrib Rangers v West Coast Utd , at Westside, 11:00am ;
Dynamo Blues v Colemanstown Utd , at Tuam, 11:00am ;
Mervue Utd B v University of Galway , at Mervue, 11:00am ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Division 1 :
Cregmore/Claregalway v Cois Fharraige , at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
St Patricks v Moyne Villa , at Caherlistrane, 11:00am ;
East Utd v Corofin Utd , at Castle Park, 11:00am ;
MacDara v Athenry B, at Carraroe Astro, 1:30pm ;
Oughterard v Renmore B, at New Village, 1:30pm ;
Western Hygiene Supplies Reserve:
Corrib Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Annaghdown, 4:00pm ;
West Utd v Merlin Woods Sports Club. , at South Park, 4:00pm ;
Dynamo Blues v Corofin Utd , at Tuam, 4:00pm ;
GFA U19 Ladies Premier:
Colemanstown Utd v Athenry , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
East Galway Utd v Knocknacarra , at Kiltormer, 2:00pm ;
U18 Premier Boys:
Colga v Salthill Devon , at Clarinbridge, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Tuam, 11:00am ;
U18 Championship Boys:
Athenry v Kinvara Utd , at Athenry, 11:00am ;
Renmore v Cois Fharraige , at Renmore, 11:00am ;
Oughterard v Bearna Na Forbacha , at New Village, 11:30am ;
U18 Division 1 Boys:
East Galway Utd v West Coast Utd , at Kiltormer, 11:00am ;
Craughwell United v Colga B, at Craughwell, 11:00am ;
Moyne Villa v Corrib Rangers , at Headford, 11:00am ;
Knocknacarra B v Athenry B, at Cappagh Park, 11:00am ;
Salthill Devon B v St Bernards , at Drom, 11:00am ;
FAI U17 Cup Boys:
Manulla v Mervue Utd , at Manulla FC, 2:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore v Knocknacarra , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
U16 Boys Division 1:
Cregmore/Claregalway B v Salthill Devon B, at Cregmore, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Division 2:
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Furbo, 11:00am ;
U16 Boys Division 3:
Kiltullagh B v East Galway Utd , at Kiltullagh, 11:00am ;
Tuam Celtic B v Corrib Celtic B, at Tuam, 11:00am ;
Moyne Villa B v Knocknacarra C, at Headford, 11:00am ;
Connacht Cup U16 Boys:
Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 11:00am Round 1;
St Bernards v Maree/Oranmore B, at Abbeyknockmoy, 11:00am Round 1;
Ballymote Celtic v Tuam Celtic , at Cleveragh Astro, 2:00pm Round 1;
Yeats Utd v Kiltullagh , at Carney Village, 2:00pm Round 1;
Kilmurry FC v Loughrea , at Kilmurry, 2:00pm Round 1;
Salthill Devon v Benbulben , at Drom, 2:00pm Round 1;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Ballyhaunis Town , at Furbo, 2:00pm Round 1;
Maree/Oranmore v Ballinrobe Town , at Oranmore, 2:00pm Round 1;
Colga v Kiltimagh-Knock Utd , at Clarinbridge, 2:00pm Round 1;
Colemanstown Utd v St Johns Athletics , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm Round 1;
Renmore v Manulla , at Renmore, 2:00pm Round 1;
Castlerea Celtic v Athenry , at Castlerea, 2:00pm Round 1;
Killoe Celtic FC v Moyne Villa , at Killoe Celtic, 2:00pm Round 1;
Knocknacarra B v Knocknacarra B, at TBC, 2:00pm Bye;
St Johns v Kinvara Utd , at Cleveragh Astro, 4:00pm Round 1;
Merville Utd v Gort Utd , at Merville United, 4:00pm Round 1;
Boyle Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Boyle Celtic, 4:00pm Round 1;
GFA U16 Girls:
Bearna Na Forbacha v Kilshanvey Utd , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
GFA U14 Girls Division 1:
Athenry B v Oughterard , at Athenry, 12:00pm ;
Kilshanvey Utd v Maree/Oranmore B, at Kilconly, 12:00pm ;
Connacht Cup U14 Girls:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Moyne Villa , at Cregmore, 12:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Mervue Utd , at Cappagh Park, 12:00pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v Loughrea , at Colemanstown, 12:00pm ;
Athenry v Real Tubber , at Athenry, 2:00pm ;
Kiltullagh v Castlebar Celtic , at Kiltullagh, 2:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Westport United , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Salthill Devon v Benbulben , at Drom, 2:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Ballyglass , at Annaghdown, 2:00pm ;
GFA U12 Girls Championship:
Knocknacarra B v Oughterard , at Cappagh Park, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 1:
Corrib Rangers v Kilshanvey Utd , at Westside, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 2:
Colga v Salthill Devon B, at Clarinbridge, 10:00am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha B v Corofin Utd , at Furbo, 10:00am ;
GFA U12 Girls Division 3:
Renmore v Merlin Woods Sports Club , at Renmore, 10:00am ;
West Utd v Knocknacarra C, at South Park, 10:00am ;
Connacht Cup U12 Girls:
Kinvara Utd v Cregmore/Claregalway , at Kinvara, 10:00am ;
Moyne Villa v Maree/Oranmore , at Headford, 10:00am ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Boyle Celtic , at Furbo, 2:00pm ;
Colemanstown Utd v St Johns , at Colemanstown, 2:00pm ;
Maree/Oranmore B v Yeats Utd , at Oranmore, 2:00pm ;
Wednesday 21st September 2022
U21 Premier:
Colga v Mervue Utd , at Clarinbridge, 8:00pm ;
Renmore v Maree/Oranmore , at Renmore, 8:00pm ;
Knocknacarra v Athenry , at Cappagh Park, 8:00pm ;
U21 Championship:
Cregmore/Claregalway v Dynamo Blues , at Cregmore, 8:00pm ;
St Patricks v Oughterard , at Caherlistrane, 8:00pm ;
Moyne Villa v St Bernards , at Headford, 8:00pm ;
Corrib Celtic v Craughwell United , at Annaghdown, 8:00pm ;
Bearna Na Forbacha v Tuam Celtic , at Furbo, 8:00pm ;